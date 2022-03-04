What's trending or not in our bookshelves this week

Asylum: By Daman Singh, Westland Publications, 184 pages, Rs. 499

Reform in mental healthcare began in India in the 20th century but it has been a long, slow battle to create the facilities and infrastructure for accessible and equitable care. As Daman Singh observes in Asylum, four out of five people in India still do not get treatment for a mental illness. He jumps in at the deep end, drawing on archival material and policy documents to map the landscape of mental health, tracing the modern-day institution as it evolved through colonisation, bureaucracy, world wars and post-independence socialism. Despite the years of work, underfunded and understaffed institutions still seem to be the norm. Singh’s research is meticulous but often (and unfortunately) he sacrifices narrative in favour of laying out all the facts he has uncovered.

Piggy Bank To Portfolio: By Binal Gandhi and Soneera Sanghvi, Juggernaut, 200 pages, Rs. 299

You are likely to hear 30-somethings wishing they had been taught financial literacy as children. And, judging by the number of “financial influencers” on Instagram, everyone is looking for advice to get rich. For young parents today, the question is not whether they should start teaching children to save and spend, but when. Piggy Bank To Portfolio can help parents with all these questions, whether they are just starting out or have already tried to teach children to be financially literate. From when to start handing out pocket money, and how much, to how to introduce children to investing, this easy-to-read book has research, quizzes and tips on ways to help children understand how to make money work for them.

Why Don’t You Write Something I Might Read? Reading, Writing & Arrhythmia: By Suresh Menon, Westland Publications, 275 pages, Rs. 699.

Literary writers occasionally write on their passion for sport…. The traffic is seldom in the other direction. This book is a small attempt to redress that,” writes sports journalist Suresh Menon, in the preface to his book of eclectic essays. The cheeky and memorable title is promising, and so are the topics he traverses—from his memories of the late T.S. Shanbag, the iconic bookseller of Bengaluru, to thoughts on reading, book reviews, like the one of former England captain Mike Brearley’s book On Form, and touching recollections of fellow sportswriters like Sidhanta Patnaik. Unfortunately, however, the writing can feel choppy and disappointing. An unusual design-choice in the typeface does no favours to a book that misses by a whisker what it truly could have been—a little gem.

Also Read: Readers come together to preserve various Westland books