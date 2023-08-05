New on shelves: 4 new books to check out this week A new YA book high on nostalgia, two key political books for current times, and other recommended titles /how-to-lounge/books/tbr-new-book-recommendations-neerja-chowdhury-fiction-non-fiction-self-help-young-adult-111691226648884.html 111691226648884 story

Boy Called Dustbin: By Arjun Krishnakumar, illustrated by Yamini Ravichandran; published by HarperCollins India, 192 pages, Rs. 250

A breezy teenage drama set in the 1990s. Because his family has to move, the protagonist, a young Ashwin Subramaniam needs to adjust to his new life in Kalpavriskha Colony. This means navigating new friendships, dealing with family, and especially his terrible cousin Chuppu. Peppered with little illustrations, this book sails on nostalgia.

How Prime Ministers Decide: By Neerja Chowdhury, published by Aleph Book Company, 608 pages, Rs. 999

Political journalist Neerja Chowdhury draws from her four decades of experience and over 100 interviews with bureaucrats, various prime ministers of India, and more to explain how prime ministers took key policy decisions over the past seven decades. This includes key moments such as Indira Gandhi’s return to power in 1980; V. P. Singh’s implementation of the Mandal Commission Report; the demolition of the Babri Masjid in P. V. Narasimha Rao’s tenure; and Manmohan Singh’s nuclear deal with the United States.

Northeast India: A Political History: By Samrat Choudhury, published by HarperCollins India, 432 pages, Rs. 699

“The book I’ve written is one I had long looked for as a reader: a simple overview of the history of Northeast India,” says author and journalist originally from Shillong, Samrat Choudhury on his new book. A non-intimidating account of the region’s complex and layered political history, this book will interest a diverse range of readers.

The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully: By Morrie Schwartz, published by Hachette India, 368 pages, Rs. 399

Billed as a companion to Tuesdays With Morrie, in which author Mitch Albom recalls visits to his professor, Morrie Schwartz, as he was dying. This new book, told in Schwartz's voice, draws from his life as a teacher, father, friend and social psychologist.

