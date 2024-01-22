New on Shelves: 4 titles to bookmark for the long weekend From a fictional book on a man's spiritual journey to an insider's view of Rajiv Gandhi's term as PM, here are four new books you must check out /how-to-lounge/books/new-on-shelves-reading-list-upamanyu-chatterjee-mani-shankar-aiyar-111705904554226.html 111705904554226 story

Lorenzo Searches For The Meaning Of Life: By Upamanyu Chatterjee, Speaking Tiger, 304 pages, Rs. 699

Upamanyu Chatterjee returns with Lorenzo Searches For The Meaning Of Life. We follow an Italian man who finds himself on a spiritual path that takes him from Padua in Italy to a Benedictine ashram in Bangladesh, where he learns to live like the locals but also ends up wondering whether a life of service and prayer is enough.



Swallowing The Sun: By Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, Aleph Book Company, 424 pages, Rs. 895

In Swallowing The Sun, Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri recounts India’s struggle for Independence through three generations of women. Malti and her sister Kamala break convention to live the way they want to. Public records of the freedom struggle are imbued with personal history in this novel about love, valour, and loss.



The Moral Contagion: By Julia Hauser and Sarnath Banerjee, HarperCollins India, 140 pages, Rs. 699

Academic Julia Hauser joins forces with graphic artist Sarnath Banerjee in The Moral Contagion to tell the history of pandemics, past and recent. As we emerge from a pandemic, writers and artists have been trying to make sense of that time, and Hauser and Banerjee take a slightly playful approach to society’s response to adversity.

The Rajiv I Knew: By Mani Shankar Aiyer, Juggernaut Books, 336 pages, Rs. 799

Hope marked the start of Rajiv Gandhi’s term as prime minister but quickly evaporated as controversial decisions—from the Shah Bano case to sending forces into Sri Lanka—followed. In The Rajiv I Knew, Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyer provides a sympathetic insider’s look at Gandhi’s term.

