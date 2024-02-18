New on Shelves: 4 books to curl up with From the adventures of Mughal princess Gulbadan to Jayant Kaikini's moving stories about life in Mumbai, here are four titles for a cozy reading session /how-to-lounge/books/new-on-shelves-february-book-releases-indian-authors-jayant-kaikini-111708147695723.html 111708147695723 story

Vagabond Princess – The Great Adventures of Gulbadan: By Ruby Lal, Juggernaut Books, 280 pages, Rs. 699

The life of Princess Gulbadan, Babur’s daughter and the Mughal empire’s only woman historian, was unusual—she travelled, saw political turmoil and wrote about it all. Ruby Lal’s Vagabond Princess brings to life this little seen world from a bygone era.

From Waris To Heer: By Haroon Khalid, Vintage Books/Penguin Random House India, 272 pages, Rs. 499

A retelling of the popular romance of Heer and Ranjha, From Waris To Heer by Haroon Khalid weaves in the life of 18th century Sufi poet Waris Shah, providing a glimpse into society, culture and religion in pre-colonial Punjab.

Eden Abandoned: By Shinie Anthony, Hachette India, 144 pages, Rs. 499

Shinie Antony recounts the myth of Lilith, considered Adam’s first wife, who was banished from Eden as she refused to obey him. Eden Abandoned is an unusual take on rage, desire and power and is a story that is both freeing and frightening.

Mithun Number Two and Other Mumbai Stories: By Jayant Kaikini, translated by Tejaswini Niranjana, Eka: Westland Books, 264 pages,

Rs. 599

Jayant Kaikini’s moving stories about migration and life in Mumbai, drawn from his early years there, come to life in Tejaswini Niranjana’s translation from Kannada in Mithun Number Two and Other Mumbai Stories.

