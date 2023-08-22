New on shelves: 4 titles to bookmark for the week From the new adventures of Sinbad the sailor to a deliberation on what it means to be an Indian, here's our latest list of page-turners /how-to-lounge/books/new-on-shelves-books-to-read-bookmark-page-turners-111692623147027.html 111692623147027 story

The Eight Per Cent Solution: By Nikhil Gupta, published by Bloomsbury India, 400 pages, Rs. 699

Nikhil Gupta, an economist at a brokerage, argues that as the economy grows, so are its problems. Noting that despite rising GDP, a large section of people lives in poverty, he presents ideas on how India can achieve equitable growth.

Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments: By Hema Sukumar, published by Hachette India, 304 pages, Rs. 699

Destruction by a developer stares at a middle-class apartment block in Chennai. Its residents, navigating their own complex lives—Kamala, a dentist, Revathi, an engineer who is under pressure to get married, and Jason, a chef—come together to save it.

On Being Indian: By Amit Chaudhuri, published by Westland Books, 88 pages, Rs. 399

Part political analysis and part literary criticism, this is a deliberation on what it means to be Indian. Originally a talk delivered in 2020 at Jamia Millia Islamia, it was also published in Social Research Quarterly. Out 21 August; available on pre-order.

Sinbad and the rise of Iblis: By Kevin Missal, published by Penguin India, 240 pages, Rs. 299

The final instalment in the young author’s re-imagination of the fabled sailor Sinbad’s life and adventures. Here, he is on a quest for mystical artefacts that can save the earth—but these objects are in alternate universes.

