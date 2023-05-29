4 new books to add to your bookshelves this week

François du Plessis, better known as Faf, a former South Africa cricket skipper and now captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, is a true all-rounder. He has just published a memoir, a story of leadership, struggle and success.
Released to mark Ruskin Bond’s 89th birthday, this collection of 10 stories makes a good gift for a fan. Find favourites such as The Blue Umbrella, from the early days of his career, as well as more recent tales like Miracle At Happy Bazaar.
This deeply researched book is part one of a two-volume study of the life of former prime minister A.B. Vajpayee, one of the founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It brings to light the many factors and ideas that influenced his thinking.
Nutritionist Ryan Fernando, whose list of clients includes actor Aamir Khan and cricketer Robin Uthappa, explains the science of gluten intolerance. Science meets self-help as he explains how to work towards transforming one’s diet.