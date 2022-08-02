new-article111659188846835https://lifestyle.livemint.comstoryhttps://lifestyle.livemint.comHow To Lounge/how-to-lounge/books/looking-for-books-to-read-here-are-4-new-titles-to-try-111659188846835.html
This book tells the tale of how IPS officer Abhayanand’s training as a physicist helped him tackle crime. It also chronicles his grand social experiment, better known as Super 30, through which he coached underprivileged students for the prestigious IITs. Rupa, 344 pages, ₹595.
In the latest book in the best-selling Scot Harvath series, the American spy faces a threat in which democracies hang in the balance, with potentially global consequences. This is the 21st book in the series. Simon & Schuster India, 336 pages, ₹855.
This box-set introduces young readers to four iconic Indian women in science. The title that stands out is on Janaki Ammal, the first Indian woman botanist, who did pioneering work on native plants and on improving farmers’ lives. AdiDev Press, 20 pages each, ₹1,500 (for the set).
Abhirami Girija Sriram and K.S. Bijukumar have translated this powerful courtroom drama from Sahitya Akademi award- winning Malayalam writer K.R Meera. An exploration of what it means to be an independent woman. Penguin Random House India, 400 pages, ₹599.
FIRST PUBLISHED
02.08.2022
| 03:00 PM IST
