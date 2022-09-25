advertisement

Home > How To Lounge> Books > Looking for books to read? Here are 4 new titles on shelves
Shelf Help

Looking for books to read? Here are 4 new titles on shelves

Myth, kidnapping, Sufism and the history of the ink pen in India to entertain you this week

Our recommendations for the week
Our recommendations for the week
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 25.09.2022  |  09:30 AM IST

Lady Joker

One of Japan’s best-known modern literary masters, Kaoru Takamura comes to English readers with her novel Lady Joker, the Japanese best-seller. Inspired by a real kidnapping case, it has been translated by Allison Markin Powell and Marie Iida. Baskerville, 592 pages, 599.

Draupadi

The third in Koral Dasgupta’s Sati series—after Ahalya (2020) and Kunti (2021)—Draupadi is a retelling of Panchali’s life. On her website, the author notes that the aim is to rediscover “the transformational power of these legends”. Pan Macmillan India, 226 pages, 250.

Inked in India

Touted as the first documentation of the country’s fountain pen manufacturers, the book traces the history of the ink pen in India. Bibek Debroy, with Sovan Roy, examines the impact of policy on the manufacturing base of fountain pens. Rupa Publications, 200 pages, 595.

In Search of the Divine

Rana Safvi calls her new book “a personal as well as an academic quest” as she looks at the origins and roots of Sufism while mining popular legends, researching histories, and interweaving all this with living traditions. Hachette India, 432 pages, 599.

