Looking for books to read? Here are 4 new titles on shelves

Death on Diagonal Lane by Pashupati Chatterji; Hachette India, 280 pages, Rs. 450.

The death of a local gossip, a few friendly neighbours who mean well, and an old-buddy-turned-policeman with selfish motives, all light up this comically absurdist novel by Pashupati Chatterji, a multi-hyphenate author.

Crooked Cats: Beastly Encounters in the Anthropocene by Nayanika Mathur; HarperCollins India, 224 pages, Rs. 499.

Dipping into 15 years of research, anthropologist Nayanika Mathur’s new book looks beyond both the colonial and conservationist narratives to examine how and why the climate crisis is shaping human-big cat relations in India.

In Free Fall: My Experiments With Living, by Mallika Sarabhai; Speaking Tiger, 224 pages, Rs. 450.

In a candid, wise, even funny memoir, renowned dancer, actor and activist Mallika Sarabhai talks about the grief of losing her parents—space scientist Vikram Sarabhai and dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai—and battling body-image issues.

India After 1947: Reflections and Recollection by Rajmohan Gandhi; Aleph, 136 pages, Rs. 399.

Noted thinker and writer Rajmohan Gandhi revisits India’s journey from independence in 1947 to study what citizens need to do to ensure the country remains an inclusive and vibrant democracy where nobody feels oppressed.

