Looking for books to read? Here are 4 new titles on shelves

Eight artists illustrate a series of short stories by Preethi Menon, that relate the journey of two children, Kanna and Molu, as they visit jungles and forest reserves to discover wondrous details about endangered animals in their natural habitats. HarperCollins India, 104 pages, Rs. 299.
As a video of Sreenath and his girlfriend Anita pops up on a porn site, his younger brother is torn between the lures of the internet and keeping peace in the family. This bittersweet comedy by Aravind Jayan shows how an internet generation grows up in India. Hachette India, 208 pages, Rs. 599.
The Vadodara- based queer-rights activist and author Maya Sharma tells the everyday stories of LGBTQ+ people living away from urban centres. Having “realised that...(such subjects) remained... almost invisible”, she hopes to offer some inclusivity. Yoda Press, 376 pages, Rs. 699.
Faisal Farooqui's book is filled with stories from film shoots and lesser-known titbits about yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar, including his love for poetry. This book comes with pictures from the author’s personal archives, thanks to a three-decade relationship he shared with the late actor. Om Books International, 208 pages, Rs. 595.
