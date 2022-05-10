new-article111652121976640https://lifestyle.livemint.comstoryhttps://lifestyle.livemint.comHow To Lounge/how-to-lounge/books/looking-for-books-to-read-here-are-4-new-titles-on-shelves-111652121976640.html
Boudhayan Sen’s debut, The Element Of Fog, is a love story set in a boarding school in a hill station. Its two storylines are separated by over a century—one about a quiet schoolteacher, Suman Ghosh, the other about Reverend Finely, who arrives from Britain. Juggernaut, 344 pages, ₹599.
This book by Meena Nayyar and Himmat Singh Shekhawat is the story of Captain Anuj Nayyar of 17 Jat, a Kargil war hero and Maha Vir Chakra awardee. Nayyar was only 23 when he was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade; he died but saved 15 men. HarperCollins India, 200 pages, ₹299.
A housewife attends a party that turns into a crime scene, and she soon starts investigating the murder. The first in a crime series set in the 1920s, The Bangalore Detectives Club by Harini Nagendra even includes recipes for favourite Kannadiga foods. Constable, 304 pages, ₹499.
Syed Mahmood: Colonial India’s Dissenting Judge, by Mohammad Nasir and Samreen Ahmed, chronicles the story of the first Indian judge at the Allahabad high court, an icon of judicial resistance to colonialism in the late 19th century. Bloomsbury, 274 pages, ₹699.
FIRST PUBLISHED
10.05.2022
| 10:00 AM IST
