Do you know of ecopoetry?

For a long time, ecopoetics—or as Jonathan Skinner, founding editor of ecopoetics, a journal that was influential in bringing environment poetry to the forefront, puts it, “applied poetics”—was an issue tacked on to poetry conferences and literary festivals. No longer, though. Greening The Earth, an anthology edited by K. Satchidanandan and Nishi Chawla, stands testimony to the urgency felt by about 250 poets the world over.

Ecopoetry is not about Wordsworthian-styled romantic poems. Instead, it is poetry that urges poets and readers to think of Earth as home and then critically and creatively consider the complex relationships, risks and responsibilities that come with this.

Various elements of the environment register in unique ways. There are softer, subtler and hopeful poems on peaches, ants, seagulls, the waggle dance of the bees, and stronger, more urgent, even angry poems such as Drought On The Navajo Reservation by Gail Entrekin, Unburying The Bird by Toi Derricotte and Hurricane Irma by Fan Ogilvie. While American poets form a huge chunk of the contributors and some fine Indian poets are missed, the editors try to maintain diversity in selection, ranging from emerging to seasoned, from various regions, and working in different languages.

The harm done to the natural world is on stark display. Mark Spitzer’s Plastic Plasma Paradox questions human guile: “And we wonder why/ we’re all dying/ from what we’re all dying from.” When H.S. Shivaprakash describes humans as the “sly magicians of the market” or Marc Vincent admits, “everywhere you walk you cast dirty shadows,” the poetry becomes a critique of the delusional, often self-destructive workings of a hyper-capitalist society. Environmental concerns such as rising temperatures, species diebacks, melting ice have all been rehashed with a creative eye and interesting parallels.

Another rabbit hole ecopoets fear is didacticism, for it is easy to dress textbook facts with wordplay. But knowing is different from feeling: A good nature poem traverses this wide gap with ease. Poems such as A Bad Year For Tomatoes by Hiram Larew, Memories Of An Asbestos Village by Ari Sitas, Fire Reports by Igor Satanovsky and Pachyderm Refuge by Pramila Venkateswaran are charged with specific details and live longer with a reader.

Another way to create that deeply unsettling effect is to juggle line lengths, white space and language. The discombobulating impact of dispossession is well captured in Larissa Shmailo’s Plate Histrionics, which ends with the line: “h/e throws the next, jjjjjust before she.”

John Shoptaw, an ecopoet and a critic, has defined two qualities of an ecopoem—environmental and environmentalist. Explaining the “environmentalist” aspect, he elaborates on the difference between ecocentric and anthropocentric. The superimposition of human qualities on to animals is based on the assumption that human existence is supreme. Quite a few poems fall in this category but I would like to think of it as an inevitable faux pas as ecopoets advance in their journeys.

Kinshuk Gupta is a resident doctor and is the writer of Yeh Dil Hai Ki Chor Darwaja, a book on LGBT-themed short fiction.