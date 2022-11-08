4 new books to check out this week

Rajaraja Chola: King of Kings, by Kamini Dandapani, published by Aleph Book Co., 392 pages, Rs. 999.

Kamini Dandapani writes a meticulously researched biography of one of the biggest emperors of medieval India — Rajaraja Chola. The book traces his upbringing, training and 29-year reign that took the Chola empire to great heights.

For, In Your Tongue, I Cannot Fit: Encounters with Prison, edited by Shilpa Gupta and Salil Tripathi, published by Contxt Westland, 358 pages, Rs. 699.

Editors Shilpa Gupta and Salil Tripathi bring together poets from around the world who have been persecuted for their work. Each account is accompanied by an image or illustration. This project follows a multimedia installation of the same name, by Gupta.

Pumpkin Heads by Rainbow Rowell, illustrated by Faith Erin Hicks, published by Pan Macmillan India, 224 pages, Rs. 699.

In this graphic novel by author Rainbow Rowell and artist Faith Erin Hicks, teens Deja and Josiah, who work at a pumpkin patch together every autumn, discover how to live life to the fullest and leave behind a place and its people with no regrets.

Illuminations by Alan Moore, published by Bloomsbury India, 464 pages, Rs. 699.

Renowned graphic novelist Alan Moore, creator of The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen and author of V For Vendetta, has come out with his first short story collection, with nine stories that plumb the wondrous and fantastical depths of life.

Also Read: Looking for books to read? Here are 4 new engaging titles