4 new books for your summer weekends

A book for young readers with their own entrepreneurial dreams. Rosemary Marandi profiles 50 business leaders and their stories of setting up big companies—from Bajaj to Zomato—which have influenced the economic landscape.
Homi J. Bhabha: A Life; by Bakhtiar K. Dadabhoy, Rupa & Co., 776 pages, Rs. 995.
The acclaimed biographer, authors this first full biography of Homi J. Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear programme. It also delves into a lesser-known side of the theoretical physicist—that of an aesthete.
Set in Rajasthan, these stories, based on first-hand accounts of royal harems, explore the challenges women in these spaces faced. Written in Bengali by Jyotirmoyee Devi Sen, they have been translated into English by Apala G. Egan.
Based on the menu at chef Manish Mehrotra’s iconic restaurant of contemporary Indian fine-dining, this book showcases home- style recipes and also includes some of the restaurant’s best recipes.