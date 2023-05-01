4 new books for your summer weekends From books for young entrepreneurs to cookbooks from iconic restaurants, here are a few new titles to check out /how-to-lounge/books/4-new-books-for-your-summer-weekends-111682681861087.html 111682681861087 story

They Meant Business; by Rosemary Marandi, Hachette India, 330 pages, Rs. 499.

A book for young readers with their own entrepreneurial dreams. Rosemary Marandi profiles 50 business leaders and their stories of setting up big companies—from Bajaj to Zomato—which have influenced the economic landscape.

Homi J. Bhabha: A Life; by Bakhtiar K. Dadabhoy, Rupa & Co., 776 pages, Rs. 995.

The acclaimed biographer, authors this first full biography of Homi J. Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear programme. It also delves into a lesser-known side of the theoretical physicist—that of an aesthete.

Behind Latticed Marble: Inner Worlds of Women by Jyotirmoyee Devi Sen, translated by Apala G. Egan; Niyogi Books, 216 pages, Rs. 395.

Set in Rajasthan, these stories, based on first-hand accounts of royal harems, explore the challenges women in these spaces faced. Written in Bengali by Jyotirmoyee Devi Sen, they have been translated into English by Apala G. Egan.

Indian Accent Restuarant Cookbook; by Manish Mehrotra with photographs by Rohit Chawla. Hachette India, 204 pages, Rs. 1,899.

Based on the menu at chef Manish Mehrotra’s iconic restaurant of contemporary Indian fine-dining, this book showcases home- style recipes and also includes some of the restaurant’s best recipes.