4 new books to add to your bookshelves

The man from the future by Ananyo Bhattacharya, Penguin Random House India, 368 pages, ₹1,299.

A biography of one of the most influential scientists, John von Neumann. The book takes us through the life of a mind involved in The Manhattan Project (an R&D effort that produced nuclear weapons during World War II).

Speeding up sport by Vidya Subramanian, Oxford University Press, 160 pages, ₹1,195.

This scholarly work traces the growth of the Indian Premier League as India’s first sporting platform, and how it influenced the popularity of cricket in the country. It also looks at the way technology changed the way sport was viewed.

Meru by SB Divya, Hachette India, 448 pages, ₹499

Imaginative science/speculative fantasy fiction, it’s the story of Jayanthi, the adopted human child of alloys, or post-human beings. When Meru, an Earth-like planet, is discovered, Jayanthi and Vaha, her alloy-pilot, set out to explore it.

Following a prayer by Sundar Sarukkai, Tranquebar Press, 244 pages, ₹599.

Thirteen-year-old Kalpana goes missing for three days. When she returns, she communicates only through missives with her sister and has strong reactions towards her grandmother. Set in rural Karnataka, this is a book about faith and control.