Chalk out your weekend plan with 4 fun events

Thought-provoking art

Method Kala Ghoda is presenting a solo show by Mohd. Intiyaz, a Jharkhand-born visual artist who migrated to Delhi. Titled Baad Me Aana, the works, based on his experience of migration and marginalisation, showcase the personal tone the artist is known for. “In search of justice, we knock at every door with hope. Asking—no, demanding. But when we do, we find ourselves weaving through a familiar maze that never leads to a positive end…. We plead for what should be ours—a life equal to others—and once again we are told ‘Baad Me Aana’,” writes the artist in his note. At Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, till 10 September, 11am-6pm (Tuesday-Sunday)

Assorted millet breads of finger millet, sorghum, little millet and pearl millet at ITC Hotels

A return to millets

The increasing discourse on millets has seen these making a place for themselves on hotel menus. At ITC Hotels, for instance, the chefs have curated a new millet-based breads menu—gluten-free, with a low glycemic index. The culinary team says millet dishes such as these are the answer to modern-day lifestyle conditions as the grains are nutritionally dense and have higher levels of protein and dietary fibre. Some of the offerings include foxtail millet and carrot bread, multi- millet and turmeric loaf and pearl millet focaccia. This is in sync with ITC’s “Mission Millets” initiative, launched earlier this year, to bring millets into the mainstream diet. The bread menu is available at ITC Hotels across the country.

August 11 marked hip-hop's 50th birth anniversary (Unsplash/Ben Wiens)

In honour of hip-hop’s 50th birthday

A genre that was born on August 11th, 1973, when DJ Kool Herc laid its earliest foundation during a dance party in The Bronx, New York, hip-hop has grown into one of the most influential forms of artistic expression worldwide. This evening, Mumbaikars who love their hip-hop music can catch rapper Irfana, DJ Ishani and MC Bobkat as they perform live as part of a multi-city concert series titled, Def Jam India Presents 50 Years of Hip-Hop, organised by major label, Def Jam Recordings India. At Khar Social, Mumbai, 12 August, 9 pm onwards. Tickets on Insider.in.

The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival is celebrating its 13th edition this year

Cinema, in shorts

The Oscar-accredited Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is celebrating its 13th edition this year with an impressive bouquet of short films from across the globe. One of India's largest short film festivals in India, one of the key highlights of the festival is the competition section, which this year includes six categories, namely: International, Indian, Karnataka, Let's Include, Women's Cinema Collective and Animation. Besides screenings, the festival also features panel discussions and masterclasses. The festival concludes with an awards and closing ceremony on Sunday. At Suchitra Film Society, Banashankari; Goethe Institute/Max-Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar; ends on August 13, 10 am onwards.

