3 events you must check out this week

A miniature postage stamp exhibition

An exhibition of miniature postage stamp masterpieces, curated by Nilesh Kinkale, is being hosted by the Shenoy Art Foundation in Bengaluru. The exhibition features around 350 artists from around the world. The miniature art stamps depict impressions of Mughal miniature paintings and explore the intersections of philosophy, art and history. In the exhibition, titled Miniature Postage Stamp Masterpieces, by the Nippon Gallery, Mumbai, selected artists showcase their perspectives and messages on the postal tickets through art. More than 600 works are part of the exhibition. At Shenoy Art Foundation, Bengaluru, till 2 November, 11am-5pm (Tuesdays closed)

A selection of visual treats

The exhibition, Atypical Corollaries: A Creative Collation From Baroda, at Art Magnum.

Art Magnum presents an exploration of the artistic consequences of giving students freedom and autonomy in creative processes. Curated by Jayaram Poduval, the exhibition, Atypical Corollaries: A Creative Collation From Baroda, features the work of artists who studied at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, from the late 1980s onwards, such as Indrapramit Roy and Jagannath Mohapatra. The artists look at varied themes, from exploring concerns about rural and urban spaces, to how the Sun and Moon are littered with mechanical waste. At Art Magnum, Delhi, till 20 November, 11am-6pm (Sundays by appointment)

A dance drama

Shri Ram, a dance drama on Sampoorna Ramayana.

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents the 67th edition of its annual presentation, Shri Ram, a dance drama on Sampoorna Ramayana depicting Lord Ram's life from his birth to his coronation. It will also include original soundtracks and choreography as well as detailed costumes. The drama will showcase a range of dance styles from Bharatanatyam and Kalariyapattu to Mayurbhanj Chau and folk dances of North India, with music based on Hindustani classical ragas. At Kendra Lawns, New Delhi, till 5 November, 6.30pm-9pm.