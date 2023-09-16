4 events to keep you going through the week It's a vibrant mix of events this week from arts exhibitions showcasing traditional Indian art to a food festival of lost recipes and a theatre festival too. /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-events-food-art-culture-music-111694831050055.html 111694831050055 story

The diversity of Indian folk art

Rooftop, a platform that teaches traditional Indian art through curated sessions and workshops, is presenting an inaugural exhibition, titled Indiyart. The idea is to showcase folk and tribal art forms from across the country through the work of around 30 master artists. As part of the exhibition, viewers will get to see Warli art, the devotional Mata ni Pachedi, the pichvais of Shrinathji from Nathdwara and the tales of Pabuji, both from Rajasthan, the art of the Bhils and the Gonds, and Cheriyal scrolls from Telangana. Each form has a unique way of linking storytelling, nature and worship. At Kalamkaar Gallery, first floor, Bikaner House, Delhi, from 16-19 September, 11am-7pm.

A still from Tumhare Baare Mein

Celebrating contemporary theatre

The India Habitat Centre Theatre Festival, which celebrates the best of contemporary theatre, is back with its latest edition, featuring a selection of plays from across the country. The festival begins with Tumhare Baare Mein, by actor-playwright Manav Kaul, as the curtain-raiser on 16-17 September. The line-up includes Dekh Behen Part 2 by Prerna Chawla and Shikha Talsania, and Siachen by Makarand Deshpande. The theatre festival’s curtain raiser will take place at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Delhi, 8pm. The festival is from 22 September-1 October. Tickets available on bookmyshow.com.

Chawalon ka Zarda

Bringing back long forgotten recipes

Riwaz at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore is hosting Lost Recipes of Undivided India, a food festival that showcases the hidden gems of Indian cuisines. Helmed by renowned consultant, food writer and MasterChef, Osama Jalali, the festival brings Mughlai and Awadhi cuisines to the table and notably includes less-known specialties from Rampuri, Shahjahani, and Mughal-era menus. Get ready to tuck into signature dishes such as Chapli kebab, Kunna Gosht, Dal Gosht, Aloo Gosht, Yakhni Pulao, Gosht Halwa, Chawalon ka Zarda and more. At Riwaz, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, from 15 September-24 September , for lunch and dinner.

Kaka Bhushundi Narrates His Own Story to Garuda, 1814, Style D, Artists from the second wave of migrations from Jaipur, perhaps assisted by local painters, PTG.02322 (Museum of Art and Photography)

Ramayana: A narration in gold

The Museum of Art and Photography, Bengaluru (MAP) has just opened its new exhibition, Book of Gold: The Kanchana Chitra Ramayana of Banaras. Curated by the late Kavita Singh and Parul Singh, this exhibition will be the first time that the pages of this epic 18th century work will be on display to the public. Commissioned by Maharaja Udit Narayan Singh of Banaras, this ambitious project that spanned from 1796 to 1814, reconstructed the manuscript of Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas with nearly 80 folios, all painted in gold and in a range of miniature painting styles. A distinctive element of this project was that its manuscript was written in Awadhi, which was the common language of the region. The museum will have a holographic experience of the Kanchana Chitra Ramayana in their Digital Experience Centre. A film based on the manuscript created by Amit Dutta will also be showcased. At Museum of Art & Photography, 22 Kasturba Road, Bengaluru, from 16 September-8 March, 0 am-6.30 pm (Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday) and 10 am-7.30 pm (Friday-Saturday). Mondays closed.

