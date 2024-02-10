4 events that make this a colourful week From a menu that evokes the mood of the Goan carnival to a spiritually-themed art show, a comedy show and an immersive Van Gogh art showcase, this week packs it all /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-events-calendar-art-culture-food-comedy-111707423667733.html 111707423667733 story

A taste of Viva Goa in Mumbai

Those who are unable to make it to Goa’s February carnival celebrations can get a glimpse of the celebrations at O Pedro, Mumbai, with the “Fat Carnival” menu. It features reimagined carnival delicacies such as the Portuguese sweet potato flatbread, vindaloo scotch egg, chicken feijoada, which is a twist on the classic pork stew, crab ros omelette, and desserts such as the Portuguese olive oil cake. For those who love seafood, there is the kalchi kodi whole baked lobster, which features fresh catch cooked in a day-old curry. The menu is available at O Pedro, Mumbai till 29 February, 12 noon to 1am (Monday to Friday) and 11am-1am (Saturday and Sunday).

An artwork by multidisciplinary artist and designer Mahesh Sharma

Art as spiritual reflection

Multidisciplinary artist and designer Mahesh Sharma is showcasing a series of paintings and sculptures in Delhi as part of the exhibition Unmind. The works draw inspiration from the teachings of Buddha and landscapes of Bhutan. While travelling through the mountainous kingdom, he encountered painters adorning traditional homes with intricate motifs. Inspired, he embarked on a collaborative venture with them, bringing together his ideas with Bhutanese art. Sharma has a two-decade-long experience in creating installations. On view till 19 February at Bikaner House, Delhi, 11am-7pm.

Stand up comic Sahil Shah is set to tour with new comedy special, Broken

Comedic outtakes from life

Stand-up comedian Sahil Shah is all set to take his brand-new solo comedy special, Broken, to audiences across India. In this comedic special, Shah celebrates life’s imperfections, turning an exhausted mind's struggles into relatable and funny one-liners. Through this show, he looks back at all the true yet hilarious incidents that have led him to this place in his life. The multi-city tour kicks off this weekend in Pune before it makes its way to Goa, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram etc., and wrapping up with Hyderabad. At Hippie@Heart Balewadi High Street, Pune, on 10 February, 3pm and 5pm; at LVC Comedy & Music Cafe, Goa, on 11 February, 7pm; at Medai - The Stage, Chennai, on 18 February, 8pm; at Laughter Nation - Hauz Khas Village, Delhi, on 24 February, 8pm; and at Bailey's Diner, Gurugram, on 25 February, 6pm. Book tickets on Insider.

A glimpse of the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience 2024

Van Gogh's art in full brilliance

Chennai is presently hosting the first edition of the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience 2024. Presented by The Silly Fellows in collaboration with creative entrepreneur Nikhil Chinapa – he also serves as the official curator and brand ambassador for the exhibit– the captivating exhibit features a specially-curated line-up of 70 visually captivating pieces from Van Gogh’s extraordinary collection of artworks including Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheatfield with Crows, Irises, illuminating every brushstroke and color with never-before-seen clarity. The content for this showcase was meticulously crafted over a span of three months, ensuring a rich and engaging experience for visitors. The 30-minute journey through the exhibition unfolds across four carefully curated spaces, each designed to offer a distinct facet of the artist’s work. The showcase will travel to Hyderabad next month. At Express Avenue Mall, Gate no 3, Chennai, on till March 17, 10am-10pm.

