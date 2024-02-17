Weekly planner: 5 events to soak up some culture You can call this a week of culture with an art exhibition, a showcase of Bengal's crafts, an indie music fest, stunning dance productions, and a museum's first anniversary celebration /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-events-art-culture-music-dance-festival-museum-111708097199260.html 111708097199260 story

Cinematic compositions

Vadehra Art Gallery is presenting the first solo exhibition of young Pakistani-American artist Zaam Arif. Titled, Waking Dream, the show features a suite of 12 small and large oil paintings. “(These) offer a rich evocation of Arif’s conceptual interests in mirroring interiority as profound mental states as well as interstitial physical spaces,” says the gallery note. Arif is a self-taught artist, who was mentored by his parents, who are also painters. He has a strong figurative language, which seems to be imbued by a certain meditative—and often melancholic—tone. Waking Dream can be viewed at Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony, Delhi, till 1 March, 10am-6pm (Monday to Saturday).

Handcrafted bric-a-brac from women-forward brand Amoli from Santiniketan

Contemporary design

Srila Chatterjee, co-founder of the curated art and craft space, Baro Market, has brought her annual showcase, Bengal Bazaar, to the Capital. The event, which usually takes place in Mumbai, has taken forward the same ethos in Delhi as well—to highlight Bengal’s culture through design and craft objects. Take, for instance, the shola flower, which is used to embellish statues of deities. Master artisans like Sunil Haldar have adapted the craft to contemporary design. The bazaar also showcases brands from Santiniketan such as Amoli, a women-forward bric-and-brac label, and handmade bespoke bindis from The Bindi Project. The Bengal Bazaar is being held at 5 Padmini Enclave, Hauz Khas, from 11am-7pm.

A still from Italian dance production, Stuporosa (Teatroecritica.net)

A weekend for award-winning dance

Attakkalari India Biennial 2024 is in full swing this weekend in Bengaluru. On Saturday, get pulled into a passionate performance by Spanish National-award winning flamenco choreographer and dancer Marco Flores. Flores will be presenting his newest creation, Vengo Jondo, which has been conceived as a musical concert structured around the essence of flamenco. On Sunday, get a head start with a riveting one-man adaptation of Dalton Trumbo's 1938 anti-war masterpiece, Johnny Got His Gun. End the day watching Stuporosa, award-winning Italian choreographer Francesco Marilungo's soulful dance production that combines grief with grace and live singing. At Rangashankara, on 17 February, 7.30pm; at Attakkalari Studios, Wilson Garden, on 18 February, 3pm; at Rangashankara, on 18 February, 7.30pm. Book tickets on attakkalaribiennial.org.

Freeground Music Festival is set to kickoff in Kochi

Music meets art by the Kochi coast

This weekend will see the debut of Freeground Music Festival, and the tagline rightly refers to it as Genesis Chapter 1. The two-day fest is being described as a fusion of music and art. Along with immersive art, audiences can watch some of India's loved indie bands live. The lineup includes Funktuation, When Chai Met Toast, Hanumankind+Parimal Shais, Yogi B & Natchatra, Bemet Beyoker and more. At Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort, Kochi, on 17-18 February, 2pm-10pm. Book tickets on Insider.

Sculptures by British artist, Stephen Cox, at MAP

When a museum turns one

Bengaluru's Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) is celebrating its first anniversary on Sunday, and has got a lively range of events to mark the milestone. The celebration kicks off Sunday morning with a guided walkthrough of the MAP building with architect Soumitro Ghosh from architectural firm Mathew & Ghosh that designed the museum. Next, explore MAP's permanent exhibition, VISIBLE/INVISIBLE: Representations of Women in Art through the MAP Collection, with the museum's in-house team members. Also on the schedule are interactive walkthroughs of ongoing exhibitions, What The Camera Didn’t See, and The Book of Gold: The Kanchana Chitra Ramayana of Banaras. The day ends with British artist Stephen Cox offering insights into the narratives and significance woven into the sculptures of his exhibit at MAP titled, Dialogues in Stone. At Museum of Art & Photography, 22, Kasturba Road, on 18 February, 10.30am onwards. Register at map-india.org/map-events.

