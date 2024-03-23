4 events to colour up your calendar This festive week has Lounge looking forward to four captivating art shows and a contemporary dance competition /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-events-art-culture-music-contemporary-dance-pecda-111711134493472.html 111711134493472 story

Unique Storytelling

Threshold Art Gallery is presenting a show, which is likely to appeal to both kids and adults. Titled, Immortal Tales, Fantastical Fables, this solo exhibition by Debjani Bhardwaj draws inspiration from the vibrant world of Panchatantra and Arabian folk tales. The human-hybrid forms are endowed with speech and cognition, and display human-like malevolence at times. In her miniature tunnel books, the artist creates fantastical worlds, which are imbued with both the nostalgia of childhood stories and new perspectives on ways of telling these timeless fables. Her interactive shadow puppet installation celebrates the rich tradition of Arab folklore. On view at Threshold Art Gallery, Delhi, till 18 April, Monday to Saturday, 11am-7pm.

Artist Revant Dasgupta with his artwork

Navigating Life

How does one come to terms with childhood trauma and navigate the pressures of adulthood? A new solo exhibition by illustrator-painter Revant Dasgupta seeks to address exactly that. Titled Growing Pains, the show looks at how the artist navigated feelings of alienation and paranoia, and struggled with gender identity all through his life. Dasgupta, an artist who hails from Kolkata and is currently based in Mumbai, works with a variety of mediums such as painting, self-published zines, art books, comics, and more. The exhibition is on view at Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, 7 April, 11am-6pm, except Monday and Tuesday.

Gallery view of 'Zobop' by Jim Lambie, Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), (Photo by Philippe Calia )

A Double Delight of Art

The Museum of Art and Photography, Bengaluru, ushers summer in with two new art showcases: Outside In: Meera Mukherjee and Jaidev Baghel; and Zobop, an installation by acclaimed Scottish artist Jim Lambie.

Delving into the lives and influences of artists Meera Mukherjee and Jaidev Baghel, the Outside In exhibition features 26 sculptures and 6 textiles from the MAP Collection along with a publication and a film screening within the gallery. The exhibition seeks to explore metal casting practice and how artists and artisans navigated a dynamic cultural landscape.

Lambie's Zobop, which was first conceived in 1999, is a mesmerising floor-based artwork that redefines space through vibrant concentric lines of polychromatic vinyl. Inspired by the unpredictability of jazz progressions, the installation invites viewers to navigate through its dynamic patterns, while it adapts to the unique architecture of each space. At Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), Bengaluru; 23 March onwards; 10am-6.30pm (Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday) and 10am-7.30pm (Friday-Saturday).

A dance performance from PECDA 2018 (Prakriti Foundation)

A Showcase of India's Best Contemporary Dancers

The 6th edition of PECDA (Prakriti Excellence in Contemporary Dance Awards) will kick off in Bengaluru next week. Blueprinted in 2012 by dance enabler Karthika Nair (poet, producer and co-founder of Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's company, Eastman), PECDA is a biennial pan-Indian open-entry competition of works in progress for contemporary choreographers and dancers. Starting on 27 March with a workshop by German dramaturge Melanie Zimmermann, the 4-day event includes full-length showcases by shortlisted participants, pre-final and final competitions, a discussion, culminating with a showcase by winners of the previous edition and an awards ceremony. Entry to all events is free. At Bangalore International Centre and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan; 27-30 March, 2pm onwards.

