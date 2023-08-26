4 events for the festive week ahead With Onam and Rakhi celebrations on the way, our weekly round up of events includes an art show, a Dalit comedy show, a sumptuous Onasadya and tasteful hampers for Raksha Bandhan /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-events-art-culture-food-onam-raksha-bandhan-111692949886006.html 111692949886006 story

A deeply personal showcase

The Pune, Maharashtra-based gallery Vida Heydari Contemporary, or VHC, is hosting artist Mery Borah’s debut solo show. Titled Love Pours From My Wounds, the exhibition, which is displaying work created primarily between 2015-18, has been curated by Shaunak Mahbubani. Borah explores the immediate environment through the objects that inhabit it, delving into the feelings of insecurity and restlessness about the vulnerable state of the body and mind. You can see objects come together in assemblages of the human body as it experiences everyday violence in a big city. At VHC, Koregaon Park, Pune, till 1 October, 11.30am-8pm (closed on Tuesdays).

Bombay Sweet Shop's assorted jam-filled barfis in flavours including Nagpur orange marmalade, Vanilla bean raspberry and Kashmiri saffron pistachio

A sweet Rakhi celebration

Bombay Sweet Shop has come up with a special collection for Raksha Bandhan. The re-imagined sweets, which are 100% vegetarian, draw heavily on nostalgia. So you can choose from an assorted box of jam-filled barfis in flavours such as the Nagpur orange marmalade. Some of the other hampers include the Chocolatey Rakhi gift box. Each hamper comes with an eco-friendly rakhi, crafted by the artisans of Seva Vivek, a not-for-profit that empowers Maharashtra’s tribal communities. The hampers are available for delivery across India via bombaysweetshop.com and for pick-up at the Bombay Sweet Shop outlets in Bandra and Byculla, Mumbai, till 31 August.

Blue Material, an all-Dalit stand up comedy show

Blue is the colour of humour

Maraa Collective is hosting Blue Material, a stand up comedy show with an all-Dalit lineup, this weekend in venues across Bengaluru. The name of the show refers to colour blue's association with the anti-caste movement: it signifies a representation of non-discrimination — that under the sky, everyone is believed to be equal. Held for a duration of 90 minutes, Blue Material will feature performances by Manaal Patil, Ankur Tangade and Ravi Gaikwad. Grounded within the personal as political, the show is all about using humour to highlight the realties of caste and intersecting forms of oppression. On 26 August at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, 6pm-7.30pm; at Shoonya, Lal Bagh,

9pm-10.30pm. On 27 August at Our Theatre Collective, 4th Block Koramangala, 6pm - 7.30pm; Beru Art Space, Ramamurthy Nagar,

8.30pm-10pm. RSVP: 988115304.

A feast fit for Mahabali

A delectable Onam sadya

It's going to be a special culinary celebration of Onam at Shangri-La Bengaluru, with its award-winning Indian restaurant, Ssaffron hosting an Onasadya from 25 August to 29 August. Meticulously curated by the culinary team at Ssaffron, this authentic and delectable experience honours Kerala's culinary heritage. Served on a traditional banana leaf, the savoury options feature Kerala-style pickles, avial, erissery, pineapple pacchadi and more served with Kerala rice. The sweet highlights include palada pradhaman, paripu pradhaman and the irresistible Kozhikode halwa.

At Ssaffron on level 18, Shangri-La Bengaluru, Vasanthnagar, from 25 August to 29 August. The sadya will be available for lunch and dinner between 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm-11.30pm and is price at ₹1900 plus taxes per person. For information and reservations, call (91) 80 4512 6100 or email bengaluru@shangri-la.com.

