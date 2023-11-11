5 events to light up the week ahead The week ahead is a loaded affair with an art fair, a photography exhibition, a children's workshop, the 11th Bengaluru Comic Con, and a concert by pop star Ronan Keating /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-event-calendar-art-culture-music-111699671738480.html 111699671738480 story

An art festival

Mumbai will host a three-day art fair with a comprehensive line-up of modern works from India and South Asia. Nearly 53 galleries will showcase works by more than 100 participating artists. The galleries taking part include renowned names: Chennai’s Ashvita’s will display modern art from Tamil Nadu; Delhi’s Ojas Art will bring storytelling through indigenous art forms like Gond and Madhubani; and Mumbai’s Gallery XXL will spotlight illustrations and street art techniques through the works of the Vayeda Brothers, Sajid Wajid Shaikh, and queer artist Jasjyot Singh Hans. At Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, 16-19 November, 11am-7pm. Book tickets on Insider.

Cosplayers at the Bengaluru Comic Con in 2022.

A 3-day pop-culture extravaganza

Bengaluru readies for Comic Con, one of the largest pop culture celebrations in the country. And this year, the 11th edition, has the event being held for three days. Among a slew of highlights, fans can expect to meet and interact with international illustrators such as Dan Parent and Zach M Stafford, international pro-cosplayer Brittani Ginoza. In a first, Penguin Random House India will feature the biggest international comic bookstore at the event, showcasing titles from Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, IDW, Image and Kodansha. Gaming enthusiasts must check out The Arena (created in association with The Esports Club), a 50,000 sq. ft gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, Esports and popular gaming experiences. There will be panel discussions, comedy and music performances, and most importantly, the cosplay competition, which will be held on all three days. At KTPO Trade Centre, Whitefield, 17-19 November, 11am-7.15pm. Book tickets on Bookmyshow.

The First Tree Across the Border, an artwork on archival pigment print, by Atul Bhalla

A climate diarist

The Vadehra Art Gallery is showcasing a selection of works by Atul Bhalla at the show, Auscultation: False Clouds And Real Deluges–I. The series, developed during an year-long expedition along the 28 North Parallel, which runs across geographical regions and climatic conditions such as Mount Everest, Rajasthan and the Sindh Desert in Pakistan, was commissioned by the KHOJ International Artists’ Association, the World Weather Network, and supported by the British Council’s Creative Commissions for Climate Action. The works are in sync with Bhalla’s practice of looking at the human impact on the environment and society. At Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony, Delhi, till 1 December, 10am-6pm.

Irish pop singer and TV presenter Ronan Keating is set to perform in Bengaluru

Get into the boy band zone

Tape Deck Festival, which promises to be a round-the-year live music extravaganza, readies to launch next weekend in Bengaluru, with a concert by Irish pop singer and television presenter Ronan Keating. One of the best-known voices of the 90s and 2000s, Keating was leader of the boy band, Boyzone, before he embarked on a solo career. Fans of the pop star can look forward to an evening of nostalgia as Keating will dish out hit songs from his solo albums as well as chart toppers that made Boyzone a household name. At Bhartiya City, Near Manyata Teck Park, Bengaluru, 18 November, 4pm onwards. Book tickets on Bookmyshow.

The Indian Music Experience Museum in Bengaluru

Where kids go exploring music

To celebrate Children's Day, the Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) in Bengaluru will be hosting an interactive day-long musical workshop for kids aged 8-12 years next weekend. Facilitated by theater enthusiast and art educator Lakshmi V, the workshop will have children exploring various facets of music through the museum's galleries using elements of storytelling, theater, music and movement. The workshop will also help young participants understand and appreciate the role of music in daily life. At Indian Music Experience Museum, 18-19 November (participants can choose to attend on either of the days); register on indianmusicexperience.org.

