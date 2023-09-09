4 events to keep the week buzzing A Vietnamese food festival, an art retreat in Jammu, a music festival for kids and a touring royal exhibition, there's a lot happening in the week ahead /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-event-calendar-art-culture-food-music-111694223870997.html 111694223870997 story

Flavours of Vietnamese

The Westin will showcase Vietnam on a plate at its properties in Gurugram and Sohna, both in Haryana. The festival is being organised in association with the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort and Spa, Vietnam, with the menu being curated by chefs Phan Hoang Phuc Thinh and Li Huynh. In their individual menus, both are presenting dishes that reflect their culinary journeys. The appetisers include Vietnamese rice cake, grilled squid and grilled seafood papaya salad, while the mains feature dishes like roast pork belly, grilled grouper and roasted chicken. At Seasonal Tastes, Westin Gurgaon, from 10-15 September, and at The Red Brick Room, The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa, from 16-17 September.

An artwork from the SAMA-VAYA exhibition at Skyview by Empyrean, Patnitop, Jammu

An art retreat in Jammu

Skyview by Empyrean, a luxury property in Patnitop, is the venue for Jammu’s first art retreat, titled SAMA-VAYA. Curated by art consultant Anupa Mehta, the retreat is hosting six artists and craftspersons, including Sarika Mehta, Bhairavi Modi, Mohan Kumar Verma and Sanjay Chitara. The participants are creating individual as well as collaborative work based on their impressions of Jammu. Another participant is the Delhi-based artist Kanchan Chander, whose paintings focus on the female form and its ambiguous relationship with power, violence and sensuality. Exhibition of SAMA-VAYA artworks at Skyview by Empyrean, Patnitop, Jammu, on 9 September.

An ensemble of young percussionists from Manipur who are part of showcase event, Kamaal Dhamaal

A music festival for and by kids

The Indian Music Experience Museum, Bangalore in association with Bhoomija Trust will be hosting the fifth edition of Bhoomija’s Jackfruit Music Festival for kids. Indian classical vocalist and composer Shubha Mudgal is festival director. Beginning on 12 September, the week-long festival's lineup includes two flagship showcase concerts. In Kamaal Dhamaal, directed by tabla maestro Dr. Aneesh Pradhan, 38 performers, below the age of 17, form a stunning percussion ensemble featuring instruments such as dholkis, dhol tasha, kansalem, halgi and ghumat. In Singing into the Future, Mudgal directs prodigies Chotu Khan, Rohan Das, Dnyaneshwari Ghadge and Rahul Vellal who will showcase their talent in folk and classical vocal traditions. The schedule also includes series of workshops by renowned musicians like Aruna Sairam, Bickram Ghosh and Shantanu Moitra among others. At Indian Music Experience & MLR Convention Centre, Bengaluru, from 2-17 September. Tickets on BookMyShow.

Pocket squares from the House of Badnore

A royal soirée

Royal Fables, the heritage exhibition that showcases the craft, culture, and cuisine of princely India, is all set for an India tour, with its first halt in Bengaluru. To be held on 12 September, this fashion, art and textile exposition with a decidedly royal sheen, is being hosted by founder Anshu Khanna, Revathi Raju in association with the House of Angadi. With labels like Rani Jaykirti Singh Baria, Bera Jackets by Yaduveer Singh Bera, House of Badnore and Chashmi by Nandiniy Singh participating, shoppers can look forward to a day-long splurge fest buying everything from kanjeevarams and chikankari masterpieces to phulgars, pashmina shawls, scarves and pocket squares, and pearls and uncut diamonds. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru, 12 September, 11.30 am to 7 pm. At Arya Bagh, Delhi, on 23- 24 September. At Ashiana, Hyderabad, on 19- 20 October.

