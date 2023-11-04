Weekly planner: 4 events that spark joy An exhibition of the ‘khatamband’, a children’s festival, and two art shows dedicated to chintz, and Nandalal Bose’s Haripura panels – the events this week reflect the ongoing festive mood /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-art-culture-textiles-111699022645800.html 111699022645800 story

The timeless beauty of ‘khatamband’

Manjeet Bullar Design, a conceptual interior design company, is showcasing the intricate craftsmanship of Kashmiri khatamband in an exhibition at Bikaner House in the Capital. This style of woodwork, which doesn’t use nails and went on to flourish in the Kashmir Valley, is believed to have originated in Persia. Today, craftspersons use wood such as walnut, deodar, rosewood, ebony and teakwood to create geometric designs and floral patterns. Through the show, Khatamband: Geometric Algorithm, Manjeet Bullar Design is interpreting this rich heritage in a series of bespoke furniture and accessories. At Bikaner House, Delhi, till 5 November, 10am-7pm.

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Minions, Wingwomen and more

AG Book Galatta, a festival that is about kids, books and a whole lot of fun

For kids and their love for stories

AG Book Galatta is a two-day children’s festival that celebrates the emotional bond between children and books. To be held this weekend, the event promises to be a fun ride filled with stories, adventures, and endless fun. The schedule includes storytelling sessions, a quiz, a nature journalling workshop and plays. Participating speakers include comic book writer and illustrator Priya Kuriyan, professional story teller Lavanya Prasad, writers Bharti Singh and Natasha Sharma among others. At Atta Galatta, Binnamangala, Bengaluru, on 4-5 November, 11am-6pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.com.

Also read: A documentary film celebrates 50 years of Project Tiger

Chintz 009 measuring 6.25ft X 3.79ft by Bappaditya Biswas.

The allure of chintz

Gallery Threshold is hosting a show, The Chintz Story, by textile expert Bappaditya Biswas. Curated by Ina Puri, the exhibition, a tribute to the chintz painting technique, features 20 works on hand-spun and handwoven clothes. The show is divided into two themes: the Dasa-avatara, inspired by Hindu myths and legends, and delicate medieval motifs. Biswas, who is concerned that bad digital replicas are being sold in the market in the name of chintz, has tried to present the traditional mordant-resist process of natural dyeing. At Gallery Threshold, Sarvodaya Enclave, Delhi, till 30 November, 11am7pm (Monday-Saturday, Sundays by appointment).

Dhaki by Nandalal Bose

Art that transcends time

The National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru is hosting Haripura Panels- Nandalal Bose, a comprehensive showcase of 77 artworks done by the illustrious artist. Invited by Mahatma Gandhi for a multi-dimensional assignment to create an entire township for the Congress session in Haripura, Gujarat in 1938, the panels transcend time and space. 400 posters were created on tempera on paper, with Bose painting 84 of them. The figures painted included an array of Indian icons, including ancient deities and folkloric heroes. Bose adorned the posters of the panel with regal colours, including saffron, green, and white, and gold leaf accents. At NGMA Bengaluru, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road; opening from 4 November; 11am-6pm from Tuesday -Friday, 11am-7.30pm on Saturday-Sunday. Closed on Mondays and national holidays.

Also read: Learning survival mode early at Manikarnika Ghat