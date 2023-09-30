5 events you must check out this week Two art exhibitions, a comedy show that roasts tech bros, a festival for water and a tempting coffee-infused cocktail menu — this holiday week is giving /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-art-culture-music-comedy-111696041723764.html 111696041723764 story

The masters of Warli art

Ojas Art, which specialises in showcasing traditional art in a new light, is hosting an exhibition on Warli art. Titled Drawing Life, the show has been curated by artist-educator Nikhil Purohit with the aim of focusing on how both indigenous and contemporary influences coexist within the art form. For centuries, the Warli community has expressed itself through ritualistic wall paintings, made with materials like cow dung and rice paste. In the 1970s, though, artist Jivya Soma Mashe made the transition from walls to canvas. The exhibition presents 20 works by masters like Balu Jivya Mashe—Jivya Soma’s son— and Mayur and Tushar Vayeda. At Ojas Art@1AQ, Mehrauli, Delhi, till 15 October, 11am-7pm (closed on Mondays).

A collage by Juul Kraijer for On Wings

Negotiating the body

The Vadehra Art Gallery is presenting two solo shows, by a Dutch artist, Juul Kraijer, and Anita Dube. Both artists focus on the body as site and material, viewing it through sociopolitical and philosophical lenses, respectively. On Wings by Kraijer features a suite of photographs, collages, drawings and a video work. In The Devil In The Detail, Dube follows the “corporeality of our individual and collective bodies, encapsulated in language, memory, history and mythology, by exploring the body as material and consequence, as possession and agent,” states the exhibition note. At Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony, Delhi, till 27 October, 10am-6pm (Monday-Saturday).

Coffee-infused cocktail, Orange You Curious

A spirited celebration of coffee

Now, this is the collaboration you didn't know you needed. Hops Haus and Maverick & Farmer Coffee in Bengaluru are joining hands to celebrate International Coffee Day for an entire week, starting 1 October. The collaboration brings together the expertise of Ashish D’abreo, Q grader, coffee roaster and co-founder of Maverick & Farmer Coffee and Harry Simon Peter, beverage manager of Embassy Leisure at Hops Haus. Customers can look forward to trying out an exclusive menu of coffee-infused cocktails crafted using a variety of coffee beans sourced from Maverick & Farmer. Take your pick from the opulent Coffee Cartel, featuring vodka, Parama Dark, simple syrup and parmesan; the invigorating Coffee Spritzer made with gin, cold brew and tonic; and the Orange You Curious, a fusion of rum, orange, coffee cordial, and soda. At HopsHaus, Embassy One, 8, Bellary Rd, Dena Bank Colony, Ganganagar, Bengaluru; at HopsHaus, Whitefield: #101 & 45, ITPL Main Rd, Whitefield, Narayanappa Garden, Bengaluru; from 1-7 October, 11.30am - 10pm, Rs. 1,000 for two.

Water of All, All for Water

In the name of water

Viva Con Agua (India) and Welthungerhilfe India together present Water of All, All for Water, a exuberant celebration of water, art, and culture, and a resounding call to activism. Hosted in partnership with Goethe-Institut/Maxmueller Bhavan, New Delhi, the event brings together change-makers in dialogue and action by working with local social art practices, partners, non-profits, policy makers, artists, children, and youth for the cause of water. From dialogues with the likes of Ramon Magsaysay awardee & Waterman of India Dr. Rajendra Singh, puppeteer Anurupa Roy and visual artist Anpu Varkey, to a BBoying workshop, the Jal Jeevan art exhibition and music performance by Megha Sriram Dalton, this is your invitation to be a part of a festival that transcends boundaries. The festival is the also the India edition of the international Art Creates Water Festival, popularly known as Millerntorgallery in Hamburg, Germany. At Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi, on 6-7 October, inauguration at 5.30pm on Friday, 6 October. Entry is free.

Members of Socially Inept are on an India tour with The Tech Roast Show

Let's roast the tech bros

Get ready for a side-splitting tech takeover as Socially Inept, the uproarious comedy trio from the United States, bring The Tech Roast Show to India for the first time. The brainchild of ex-techies Austin Nasso, Jesse Warren and Nikita Oster, the 90-minute show that started in 2018, combines uproarious improvisational crowd work, satirical takedowns of tech and startup founders and a gamified Turing Test challenge that pits humans against AI. At Good Shepherd auditorium, Bengaluru, 6-7 October, 8pm; at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, 12 October, 8pm; and Sophia auditorium, Mumbai, 13-14 October, 8pm.

