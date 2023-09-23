Weekly planner: 4 events that pack a punch This week packs in the fun with a film festival in Leh, a midnight burger pop up, a heavy metal concert and yes, the Trevor Noah India tour /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-art-culture-food-music-comedy-films-111695439768229.html 111695439768229 story

Indulge your midnight cravings

Brik Oven, Bengaluru’s most popular pizza brand, is set to take late-night feasting to a new level with the first edition of Beyond Pizza, a burger pop-up. Their Indiranagar outlet will feature gourmet burgers prepared in-house with locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. Tuck into Southern Fried Chicken Burger, the classic Cheese Burger OG, the Bacon Burger, the Wild Mushroom Ragu burger and the Hoisin Pork Burger. To satiate your sweet tooth, take your pick of cream cheese ice cream topped with butter biscuit, roasted pistachio and strawberry coulis, and the chocolate sundae. At Brik Oven Indiranagar, 23 September, 11pm onwards, starting from Rs. 450.

Trevor Noah is ready to make India laugh

The Trevor Noah show hits the road

Get ready to laugh out loud as renowned comedian icon Trevor Noah gears up for his debut run in India with a sold-out tour. An internationally acclaimed comedian, Noah is best known for his successful spell as host of the Emmy® Award-winning The Daily Show, and as author of the bestseller Born a Crime. Now, with his Off the Record- India tour, the leading comedian readies to take his Indian audiences on a laugh riot as he performs across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai through September-October 2023. The event is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. At Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi, 22-24 September; Manpho Convention Centre, 27-28 September; and NSCI Dome, Mumbai, 30 September and 1 October.

A still from Last Days of Summer

Cinema amidst the Himalaya

Ladakh is set to hold The Himalayan Film Festival’s (THFF’s) second edition, showcasing a mix of mainstream gems, documentaries and short films. Opening with a double bill of Netflix India’s Jaane Jaan directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and the short film, Last Days of Summer, by Stenzin Tankong, the festival schedule also includes titles like Tora’s Husband, Haqeeqat, Spawo (Warrior), Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom, Por Thozhil and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. A Screenwriters Lab, a short film competition and a photography workshop are planned. THFF is organised by the Union territory’s administration and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh. At Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra, Leh, from 29 September-3 October, 10.30am onwards. Register at www.thehimalayanfilmfestival.com.

A poster of music concert, Spectral Decay 5

Celebrating Kryptos@25

India’s heavy metal legends Kryptos turn 25 this week and the Bengaluru-based band is ready to celebrate this special milestone with, what else, but with a pounding concert. With six critically acclaimed albums under their belt, and having supported some of metal's biggest names including Iron Maiden, Testament, Kreator and Exodus, the band is considered a pioneer in India’s heavy metal scene. In recent times, the band has enjoyed successful European tours in 2022 and 2023. Join in the celebrations this weekend at Spectral Decay 5 as Kryptos performs a special set. The evening will also see performances by Bevar Sea, Illucia and Speedtrip. At Fandom at Gilly's Redefined, Bengaluru on 24 September 24, 5.30pm. Gates open at 5 pm.

