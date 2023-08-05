4 events you must check out this week The Bengaluru Poetry Festival, a 10-course dinner experience and more, this week promises to be a full-blown celebration of the good things in life /how-to-lounge/art-culture/weekly-planner-art-culture-food-events-111691142985237.html 111691142985237 story

Calling poetry lovers

The seventh edition of the two-day Bengaluru Poetry Festival begins today. Among the highlights are conversations with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Shubha Mudgal, Javed Akhtar, K. Satchidanandan and Yogesh Maitreya on their lives and the influence of poetry on their art; director and editor Tanuja Chaturvedi on how film-maker Vijay Anand brought the poetry of Dev Anand’s songs to life on screen; and a live concert by singer Maalavika Sundar. A children’s festival will run parallel to it, with activities such as magic performances, puppetry and mime, storytelling and dance movement. At Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall, Old Madras Road, 5-6 August, 10 am onwards. Entry, free

An Asian extravaganza

Chefs from three restaurants on the 2023 list of Asia’s 50 Best will be showcasing their culinary skills in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi on 9, 11 and 13 August, respectively. Chef Varun Totlani from Masque in India, chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn of Le Du and chef “PAM” Pichaya Soontornyanakij of Potong, both in Bangkok, are collaborating for the innovative 10-course dinner experience titled “The Asian Invasion”. At The St Regis Mumbai on 9 August; The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore on 11 August; and JW Marriott, New Delhi Aerocity on 13 August. There will be two dinner slots, starting at Rs. 20,000, plus taxes, per person.

Remembering India's musical greats

NCPA's annual music concert, Bandish: A Tribute to Legendary Composers, is celebrating its 13th edition this weekend. The festival was launched in 2010 to showcase the iconic works of celebrated composers and other luminaries, both from the pre-independence as well as post-independence era.

This year, the three-day event that began on Friday, 4 August pays tributes to the works of eminent Hindustani classical vocalist-composers; illustrious poets of well-known ghazals; and the legendary melody queen, Lata Mangeshkar. On Saturday, catch Pankaj Udhas present a collection of classic and contemporary ghazals in a show titled Ghalib se Gulzar tak. On Sunday, playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam will perform for a show titled A Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. At Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, 5-6 August, 6.30 pm onwards. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

It's always wine o'clock

This Sunday, wine lovers in Bengaluru have 28 reasons to head out to Wine Carnival, an event put together by online wine club, Wine in a Million. Participants get to taste (not chug, mind you) 28 varieties of wine and tuck into delicious food courtesy food pop-ups by chef Karan Upmanyu, artisanal cheese makers Nari & Kāge, and French patisserie, Plume Delicacies. At Aqua, The Park, MG Road, Bengaluru, 6 August, 3 pm to 7 pm. Entry fee, ₹2000 per head.

