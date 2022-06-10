Week planner: Of coffee, conversations and art

Brewing a conversation around sustainability

Farm-to-cup coffee brand Maverick & Farmer and zero-waste personal care brand Bare Necessities will collaborate on “Let’s Brew Together!” It’s planned as a coffee-fuelled afternoon of conversation between the founders of the two brands, Ashish D’abreo and Sahar Mansoor, and like-minded individuals. There will be discussions on free-waste living, tips and tricks, followed by a workshop on how to make your very own scrub with coffee waste. The event will be held at the Maverick & Farmer Café, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, Ulsoor, Bengaluru, on 11 June from 3-4pm. The cost of the event, which includes refreshments, is ₹500. To register, visit https://barenecessities.in/products/lets-brew-together-sustainably

Summer Unwind menu at Mamagoto

Beat the heat

Mamagoto, a fusion pan-Asian café, has introduced a Summer Unwind menu featuring a range of fruity cool drinks. You can opt for the pink ice tea or the Summer Mango Twist, which celebrates the beautiful seasonal fruit. Then there is Mama’s Melon Punch, which will surely help you beat the heat. At Mamagoto, The Pavilion Mall, Shivajinagar, Pune, till 31 July

Mumbai restaurants are going all out to celebrate World Gin Day

Raise a toast with gin

Restaurants across Mumbai are celebrating World Gin Day on 11 June in their own unique ways. The Little Easy, a quaint bar and café, is allowing its guests to build their own gin-and-tonic. You have the freedom to choose your own glass, garnish, fruit and tonic. Here’s to taking a classic route with a little twist! At The Little Easy, Bandra (west), Mumbai, till 12 June

An exhibition of Ashok Bhowmick's paintings

Building a story within the frame

Dhoomimal Gallery, in collaboration with Gallerie Splash, is presenting a solo show of Ashok Bhowmick’s paintings. From monochromes in 1974 to the use of bright solid backdrops with cross-hatched figures from 2002, his art has come a long way. “I wish my paintings would talk to the viewer as an intimate friend and not as a philosopher in the guise of a painter,” notes Bhowmick. “I do not believe in building a story outside the frame of a painting.” At Dhoomimal Gallery, Delhi, till 9 July

