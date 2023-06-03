3 exciting events to liven up the week ahead From a cool summer menu and the latest edition of the KASHISH queer film festival to the launch of a new bistro, the week ahead has lots in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/week-planner-must-attend-events-art-culture-111685776136311.html 111685776136311 story

Summer served with flair

Ice apple momo, colocasia leaves stuffed with lobster and lychee with fresh kokum sorbet are names of just a few dishes from the all new summer menu at Masque, Mumbai. It puts seasonal ingredients front and centre with an innovative spin. Chef Varun Totlani borrows influences from Coorgi dishes, Tibetan cuisine and Maharashtrian favourites to create a sparkling 10-course experience. The menu is infused with elements of surprise, like passion fruit thukpa, and nostalgia, such as Lonavala’s chocolate-walnut fudge topped with kachampuli ice cream. From flavour to imagination, it has covered all grounds.The menu is priced at ₹4500 plus taxes.

'Kissing the Ground'

At Kashish, with pride

The 14th edition of the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is back, with over 110 films from 41 countries at its on-ground edition. A set of screenings will also be held online later in June. KASHISH is hailed as South Asia’s largest LGBTQIA+ film festival. Some of the highlights includePine Coneby Onir, featuring three stories from the life of filmmaker Sid Mehra, as he negotiates relationships in search of love. The other must-watch isThe Law of Love,directed by Barbora Chalupova from the Czech Republic. “It looks like Czech society is LGBT+ friendly. But when it comes to legalising marriage, ignorance and hatred suddenly appear. Czeslaw, and his companions run a campaign to show that the fight for LGBT+ rights in Europe is not over,” states the director’s note.The 14th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival will be held at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai, June 7 onwards

Spinach and arugula salad

A new bistro comes to town

Chef Viraf Patel has opened a new bistro in Bengaluru, titled Soley. Both the facade and the menu pay attention to iconic European cities such as Milan and Rome. You can choose from a wide range of small plates, bar bites, mains, sandwiches, and more. According to the chef's note, while Italian cuisine holds a prominent place on Soley's menu, there are also reimagined versions of dishes inspired by various other regions from across the world. Some of the dishes on offer include spiced chickpeas and Goan chorizo with potatoes, jalapeno mac n cheese, pulled rib carbonara, grilled chicken thighs with creamy mash, and more. Soley has opened on Street 1522 in Sarjapur

