3 events to add that delectable touch to the week ahead

Understanding millets

Those keen to know about millets, and ways to cultivate and cook with them, can attend a workshop this weekend by seed activist Jacob Nellithanam. He will be assisted by Nilima Jorwar, a member of the Kalsubai Millets and Wild Foods Association. The two-day session is being held at Vanvadi, a biodiverse, collectively regenerated forest nearly 100km from Mumbai. The first session will be about mixed cropping of millets and companion crops. On Sunday, Adivasi women will lead forest food walks. These will be followed by indoor discussions by Bharat Mansata, a key member of the Vanvadi forest collective, and information on millet nutrition. ‘How To Grow And Cook Millets’, 8-9 July, Vanvadi, 9.30am-4.30pm.

The new harvest menu-millet editon at Omo (Courtesy: Omo)

A new harvest menu

Omo is presenting a new menu, titled “Millet Edition”, to celebrate the International Year of Millets. The new harvest menu showcases produce sourced from Nagaland, specifically from Chenwetnyu, and cultivated by the Konyak tribe. The selection also pays homage to the role of millets in bringing communities together. The highlights include a spicy beetroot salad with vaothri millet tabouleh and goat cheese, nameko mushroom with millet congee and sumac garlic crumb, and the Ofoam millet pancake flavoured with nigella seeds and served with coconut broth, banana stem and millet salad. At Omo, Galleria Market, DLF Phase 4, Gurugram, Haryana, till 11 July, 10am-11pm

'Taste Obsession'

A Taste of Singapore

Theobroma and The Soul Company are presenting a unique pop-up, ‘Taste Obsession’, across the former's outlets in India. Kainaz Messman Harchandrai, co-founder, Theobroma, is showcasing Singapore-inspired desserts such as the Tong Heng inspired egg tart, pandan pain au chocolat, sesame tuiles and Singapore pandan cookies. Available across Theobroma stores till 31 July.

