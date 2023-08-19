Week planner: from food to art, 3 events you must not miss From a bento box delivery menu to liven up your work day lunch to an exhibition of self-portraits by leading contemporary artists, the week ahead has lots in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/week-planner-food-art-events-111692367406135.html 111692367406135 story

Celebrating 25 years

Contemporary art space, Gallery Threshold, is hosting a special exhibition, ‘Reflecting the Self’, to commemorate its 25th anniversary. As part of the show, it is showcasing 34 artists that have been integral to the gallery’s journey, while also acknowledging their contribution to the contemporary art landscape. The artists have worked on self-portraits, which go beyond physical appearances and delve deep into their own life stories. “Through mediums such as painting, photography, sculptures and installations, the artists not only capture their physicality but also express their inner emotions, vulnerabilities, and aspirations,” states the exhibition note. Gallery Threshold’s journey started in 1997 in Visakhapatnam, and in its current home in Delhi, the space has sparked newer conversations in contemporary art.‘Reflecting the Self’ can be viewed at the Centre for Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, New Delhi, till 28 August, 11 am to 8 pm (all days).

Sculpture by Niyamat Mehta

Sculpted to perfection

Artist Niyamat Mehta is presenting 27 sculptures as part of her first solo show, Meraki, at the Bikaner House. The artist has consistently commented on the prevailing zeitgeist through her art, and this exhibition is no different. Mehta has had quite a prolific education, having been trained in the advanced pedagogical method of Robert Bodem, called ‘drawing in space’. At the age of 16, she was selected as a protege to master sculptor Jason Arkles in Florence. Today, the artist doesn’t just express herself through sculpture but also conducts lectures and masterclasses at institutions such as the London Fine Art Studio. She works out of her studio, Atelier Della Firenze, in Delhi. The works on display speak of an interplay between consumerism and artistic expression. Meraki is on view at the Bikaner House till 22 August, 11 am to 7 pm (open on all days)

Bento box by Shiro

Delivering Asian flavours

To liven up your work day lunch, Shiro, a pan Asian restaurant located in Bengaluru, has come up with a bento box collection. You can opt for the vegetarian Makimono bento, which includes four pieces of rolls such as the spicy California roll, the spicy tofu and avocado roll, and the crispy spicy avocado roll. There are non vegetarian boxes on offer as well. You can also choose from sushi, sashimi and Makimono bentos. Each is served with a selection of rice or noodles. Bento boxes by Shiro, UB City, Bengaluru, are available for delivery, Monday to Friday, 12 pm to 3 pm.

