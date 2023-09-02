Week planner: A hearty new menu, a classical dance drama and an art exhibition Liven up the week ahead with these three events, ranging from a new breakfast menu, an enthralling dance drama and an exhibition that commemorates the reading down of Section 377 /how-to-lounge/art-culture/week-planner-breakfast-menu-krishna-dance-drama-queer-visual-artists-111693580318676.html 111693580318676 story

Marking a historic moment

This September marks five years since the reading down of Section 377 by the Supreme Court of India. To commemorate the occasion, Gaysi Family—a digital safe space for the queer community—is presenting, Do You See Us?, a curated collection of artwork from its archives, from 2018 to now. Around 40 contemporary queer visual artists are presenting their works to present queer lived realities. The programming also includes performances, walkthroughs and launch of an in-house zine. The show prods you to “see us, our family, our queerness, our politics, our desires, our thriving,” states the exhibition note. Some interesting performances include The Void in Avoid by performing artist Anurag Dubey and poet Teya, who depict the journey of an individual in search of significance. Then there isThe Songs We Sang by Pooja Nair, who identifies as lesbian, and will be singing songs of revolution in Hindi. Do You See Us is being hosted at 47-A: Design Gallery, Khotachi Wadi, Mumbai, till 6 September, 11 am to 7 pm.

The 47th edition of 'Krishna'

An enthralling dance drama

The Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is back with the 47th edition of its dance drama, Krishna.The two-and-a-half hour long performance hopes to bring to life the legend of Krishna, from his childhood to the Gita updesh. The idea is to make these tales relevant to contemporary times. The dance drama includes traditional performing arts styles such as the Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu. Krishna is being staged at the Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi, till 4 September, 6.30 pm daily, with an additional matinee show on 3 September at 3 pm.

Breakfast menu at Maverick & Farmer

A hearty breakfast menu

Artisanal coffee brand, Maverick & Farmer, has launched a breakfast menu, which features a mix of the classic and the creative. Each option pairs well with its selection of coffees. For those who can’t do without eggs in the morning , there is a range of dishes on the menu, from Turkish eggs to the Democratic Eggs Platter. Then there are the skillet brekkies—English, Country, All Things Bacon and Tex Mex—, cooked and served in a cast iron pan. For vegan customers, oat milk and sourdough pancakes, and more, are available as well.At Maverick & Farmer, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 11.30 am.