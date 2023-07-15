3 art and culture events that you must attend this weekStory From a showcase of master artists to a decadent chocolate festival, the week has loads in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/week-planner-art-culture-food-events-111689393615046.html 111689393615046 story

Showcasing the masters

Rang Mirage, an art gallery located in Sainik Farms, New Delhi, is hosting a new show, titled ‘Master Collection’. Spread across 6,000 sq ft, the art space is showcasing works by 30 artists across mediums, ranging from watercolours and drawings. Some of the names include masters—both Modern and contemporary—such as M.F. Husain, Paresh Maity, S.H. Raza, Arpana Caur, Ganesh Pyne, and more. Take, for instance, ‘Kerala-I’ by Husain, which is part of a series of serigraphs. In his signature style, the artist has brought together folk imagery with an experimental vocabulary.The ‘Master Collection’ can be viewed at Rang Mirage, A-58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms, New Delhi, till 15 August, 2023, 11 am to 8 pm.

V.S. Gaitonde's small-scale works on paper

The genius of Gaitonde

Gallery G, in Bengaluru, is showcasing a different facet of Vasudeo S. Gaitonde through his works on paper in the show, titled ‘Mystical Strokes’. One can see his poetic abstraction shine through in these smaller works as well. Gaitonde has used ink wash and watercolour to layer pigments in order to create depth and movement. “Each artwork encapsulates a unique moment of artistic expression, reflecting Gaitonde's ability to evoke emotions, provoke thoughts, and establish profound connections with viewers on a more intimate level,” states the curatorial note. ‘Mystical Strokes’ can be viewed at Gallery G, in the atrium, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, till 28 July, 10 am to 6.30 pm (Monday to Saturday)

Gianduja, caramel and cocoa brownie

A decadent festival

Fabelle Chocolates is host its marquee chocolate festival, titled Fabelle Fête du Chocolat. It is being hosted at the brand's boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. the highlight includes a range of croissant supremes in flavours such as hazelnut and dark chocolate cremeux, ruby chocolate and cherry, white chocolate and lime, and more. You can choose from a list of Berliner variants, tarts and brownies as well. Fête du Chocolat is being held across Fabelle boutiques till 31 July.

