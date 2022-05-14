Want to plan the week ahead? Here are four things

A thought-provoking play

Actor-director Makarand Deshpande is back with a new play, Balatkar Please Stop it!, for audiences above the age of 18. According to him, the play is a satire on people who celebrate Women’s Day but ignore the pain women have to face when their basic rights to dignity are violated. Premieres at Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai, 14 May, with two shows, 6pm and 9pm

From ‘Tracing Echoes’

A show about presence and absence

Project 88 is hosting a group show, Tracing Echoes, featuring work by artists such as Hemali Bhuta, Neha Choksi, Prajakta Potnis, Sandeep Mukherjee and Velu Viswanadhan. The premise of the show is that each visual gesture holds its own negative shadow. At Project 88, Mumbai, till 30 June, 11am-7pm (Tuesday-Saturday)

From ‘The World Awaits You Like A Garden’

The world as a garden

A new group show, The World Awaits You Like A Garden, is currently on display at Latitude 28, featuring works by Gopa Trivedi, Manjot Kaur, Priyanka D’Souza, Radhika Agarwala and Wardha Shabbir. It takes inspiration from Friedrich Nietzsche’s Thus Spoke Zarathustra, in which he describes the garden as a geophilic space of sensorial engagement. “To learn from the birds—Zarathustra’s bird wisdom—is a form of planetary thinking that is heuristically arranged with the world rather than against it,” writes curatorial advisor Sugata Ray. The works on display take inspiration from this premise. On view at Latitude 28, till 30 June, Monday-Saturday, 11 am-7 pm

Summer camp at the Bangalore Creative Circus

A camp for creativity

The Bangalore Creative Circus is hosting a five-day summer camp for children aged 6-13. With Divya and Deepti Vinod of the Div n Dee Dance Company organising the activities, the days will be filled with dance, music, craft, gardening, cooking, treasure hunts, storytelling, and more. The final day will see dance and music recitals by the participants. At the Bangalore Creative Circus, 16-20 May, 10am-1pm