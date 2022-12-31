Usher the new year in style with these 3 events From a sweet collaboration to special Asian-inspired dinners, this weekend has lots in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/usher-the-new-year-in-style-with-these-3-events-111672466131726.html 111672466131726 story

A sparkling New Year’s Eve

Ring in the new year with great food and festivity at The St Regis Mumbai. The hotel will be hosting a Gatsby-themed dinner party at Koishii, its Nikkei restaurant located at The Penthouse, Level 37. Or you could opt for an Asian-inspired meal at By the Mekong, with its sparkling gold-and-silver theme. At Koi Bar, you can forget the blues of the past year and dance the evening away at a disco-themed party, or simply enjoy the sunset with a selection of sparkling cocktails. The all-day dining venue at the hotel, Seven Kitchens, is hosting a lavish dinner on New Year’s Eve followed by a brunch the next day, bringing in flavours of the seven continents. At various venues at The St Regis Mumbai on 31 December 2022

Maverick & Farmer have collaborated with Mason & Co for a special menu

A sweet collaboration

Bengaluru-based coffee roasters, Maverick & Farmer, have collaborated with the bean-to-bar chocolate brand Mason & Co for a special hot chocolate menu. The team has created beverages perfect for the festive season. One of the highlights includes Candy Cane, bringing the roastery’s signature ‘Parama’ blend of espresso paired with peppermint chocolate, cacao nibs, topped off with rich cream. And if you want to cool off with an iced drink, then opt for Happy Holidays, which brings together cascara, drinking chocolate, cold brew coffee and more. The roastery has also created a vegan hot chocolate option so that there is something for everyone. The special menu is available at Maverick & Farmer, Bengaluru, till 31 January

Brunch at Koko

A special brunch

Koko has organised a special feast to allow its guests to bid adieu to 2022 in style. Listen to foot-tapping music by DJ Conrad while savouring dishes such as prawn and chive dumpling, crispy pork belly and Koko's signature rolls. Patrons of Koko can avail of the exclusive VIP tables. And on the first day of the new year, you can opt for the festive brunch menu, with the dim sums being made in front of you. Some of the options include chicken peppercorn dumpling, chilli duck dumpling, among others. Guests can also visit the live noodle and wonton bar. At Koko, Kamala Mills Compound, Mumbai, on 31 December, 10 pm onwards and on 1 January, 12 pm to 4 pm

