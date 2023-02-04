Unwind this week with these 3 events From a new pasta menu to an exhibition of the modern masters, these three events promise to liven up the week ahead /how-to-lounge/art-culture/unwind-this-week-with-these-3-events-111675435393732.html 111675435393732 story

Say cheese with pasta

CinCin in Mumbai is presenting an all new pasta menu, featuring hearty dishes that can be paired beautifully with wines. The specialty restaurant is shining the spotlight on new flavours, unique shapes and cheese combinations to whip up a perfect feast, which would remind you of any cosy cafe back in Italy. So, why stick to the usual penne, fusilli and spaghetti in arrabbiata, pesto and Alfredo sauces, when there is a lot more to explore in the world of pastas. You can opt for a Ziti Genovese made with white wine, onion, Grana Padano cheese and tossed with a traditional Genovese-style lamb sauce. Then there is Gigli Granchio, a dainty flower-shaped pasta, combined with crab meat, cheese and truffle butter sauce. Available at CinCin, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Godohana, a chromolithograph, which bears the signature of M.V. Dhurandhar

Mapping the course of Indian art

Gallery G, at its space in Bengaluru, has been hosting a comprehensive showcase of artworks that trace the evolution of India’s art history from the mid-19th century to the time of India’s independence. Titled, ‘Revelation and Reverences: Glimpses of Indian Art 1850-1950’, the exhibition also commemorates the gallery’s 20th anniversary. And now, three new artworks have been added to this presentation of rare oil paintings, water colours, chromolithographs, terracotta dolls, and other artefacts. The additions include a work by Ustad Allah Bux, an artist from Lahore who was fascinated by Krishna and painted several works based on him. There is a painting of Shakuntala by Paul Gerhardt, a German artist, who worked at the Ravi Varma Press. Then there is Godohana, a chromolithograph, which bears the signature of M.V. Dhurandhar. ‘Revelation and Reverences’ can be viewed at Gallery G, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, till 28 February, 10 am to 7 pm daily.

Bernard Pierre WOLFF Patna, Inde, 1975 _ Collection Maison Européenne de la Photographie, Paris © MEP.

India, through the French lens

The Embassy of France in India and French Institute in India are presenting a photo exhibition, titled ‘Convergence’. Curated by Rahaab Allana, the show traces the depth of French connections with India. On showcase are works by French practitioners, who travelled through and lived in India in the last 150 years. The exhibition spans a period from the colonial and postcolonial periods of subcontinental history to the mid-1970s. This has been envisaged as a six-city outdoor tour. ‘Convergence’ can be viewed at the India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, 7-27 February, 10 am to 8 pm

