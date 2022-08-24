Twin Sisters with Cameras celebrates the amateur photographer

Some decades ago, when he was much younger, Joy, the son of noted film director Bimal Roy, would get mildly annoyed at his mother: she would always want to take photographs of him. He’d thought most mothers troubled their children with such affection, and recounts having taken it for granted. But in what seemed like just mundane, everyday moments, his mother, Manobina, was not merely expressing her love for him or other members of her family, to freeze them in pictures—she was also actually experimenting with seeing light, reflections, silhouettes and angles in a frame. Joy only realized this years later.

This one little anecdote, displayed at the ongoing ‘Twin Sisters with Cameras’ exhibit at the India International Centre in Delhi, captures the essence of the show. “This exhibition is a tribute to the spirit of amateurism and the love of photography that (Manobina and her twin Debalina) embodied,” write curators Sabeena Gadihoke, Mallika Leuzinger, and Tapati Guha Thakurta in the central, introductory panel.

At a time when access to cameras is almost boringly commonplace, revisiting the idea of the amateur photographer, what it meant (and still entails) to be one, the idea and the practice of shooting itself, becomes an important and necessary intervention. For this, the twins’ work — first together as LinaBina, and later individually as marriage and moves took them in different directions—provides just the right context.

Benaras-based Manobina and Debalina were hardly 13 years old when their father, Benod Behari Sen Roy, introduced them to photography. This was in the early 1930s, when cameras were still accessible only to a certain privileged section of society, and even within that, to very few women.

Wanting his daughters to have varied experiences, Benod Behari had bought them the then-popular Kodak Brownie camera.

Waiting for the moment

“It was not about only taking photographs on their shared Brownie camera,” says Leuzinger. “He had also organised a sort of photography curriculum for them,” she adds. In a piece about Manobina’s practice, published in the Trans Asia Photography Review in 2020, Gadihoke notes that the twins’ father even built a darkroom at home for them to necessarily use.

The current prevailing grouse with most serious photographers is that while digital processes have given them more efficient and exciting ways to experiment with their art, its democratisation has also meant that it has become easy for many ‘amateur photographers’ to put barely any thought to photos they make: tapping to snap a photo isn’t the same as making an image with thought and intent.

Solitude, London c. 1959 (Debalina Mazumder)

In contrast, Debalina, used to wait long minutes to shoot even just one photograph. ‘Solitude’, a striking, melancholic image of a lone bench in an open park is one such example. Recalling that Gadihoke had interviewed Debalina years ago, Leuzinger shares an anecdote from their conversation: “People had wondered why she didn’t just shoot a nice couple sitting on the bench together…but for (the twins) it’s really about sinking into a moment.” Similarly, Monobina had an eye for geometries in everyday sights, especially caused by light, employing them starkly in moody portraits of her daughter Aparajita.

It is evident that the twins displayed a sincere studiousness towards the art of image-making, but, in keeping with the spirit of amateur photography, they also lavished it with a happy and light-hearted passion. One of the panels in the exhibit notes how their “official entry into amateur photography came with their joining the Portfolio Club of the UPAPA” or the United Provinces Amateur Photographic Association. Essentially a way for amateur photography clubs from different parts of India to connect via the postal service and send each other their photos to exchange notes, the Postal Portfolio was important in offering “critical peer evaluation” during “a time when organized education in photography was non-existent,” the curators note.

Notes and records

The learnings and meticulous habits they’d developed through their education with their father, and later through their involvement with the Portfolio Club stayed with Manobina and Debalina. Flip over any of their photos — there are whole albums, letters, and notes on display at the exhibit — and there are copious notes: the type of camera and film used, f-stop and exposure numbers, the time of shooting, and sometimes even the quality of light then. In some shots, possibly given of the interactive, feedback-heavy nature of their practise, Manobina even leaves requests for better or funnier captions.

This continued in their later years, even when, for example, Debalina — she had moved to Calcutta after marriage, and would go on to become the chair of the Photography Association of Bengal and a member of the ‘Ladies Forum’ of the Federation of Indian Photography, and Manobina moved to Bombay, travelling extensively with her husband — tried to teach her daughter Kamalini to photograph. “She had to keep her own journal and do these experiments, but she eventually stopped because (the meticulousness) was too much for her,” says Leuzinger of Kamalini.

Photograph of daughter Aparajita standing above the Bombay Poona Highway, mid 1960s (Manobina Roy)

Witnessing this kind of photographic practise is also especially illuminating when re-contextualising Debalina and Manobina’s lives as “house-proud” wives and mothers first. “If anything, it seems like there were so many reasons they could’ve (stopped shooting),” says Leuzinger, especially since as the twins aged, they had had many more hurdles to staying with photography. This included failing faculties, especially with Manobina, for example, losing vision in one eye.

“But in a general sense, this is probably a good way to remember that maybe there is some payoff to paying attention, to slowing down, to share that with others, and having to have conversations about the things we see,” Leuzinger says. “It is nice to just have an example of people doing that, and the way that (photography) brings them into contact, with not just their own circle, but also with other people and other types of settings and cities,” she adds.

Even with technology proliferating, photography will continue to grapple with the issue of power dynamics being skewed towards the photographer rather than their subject(s). With the twins and their contemporaries, issues of class and privilege get layered on, making this a sharper issue. However, as Leuzinger says, “it’s nice to get people to think about photography as more than just images, as slices of different types of history — whether as object histories of cameras, film rolls, and magazines, or as a history of (a class of) women in 20th century in India and what kind of options were open to them.”

Twin Sisters with Cameras, on view until 27 August, 11 am - 7pm, Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre.