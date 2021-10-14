Three Indian galleries put their best foot forward at Frieze London 

According to Roshini Vadehra, director, Vadehra Art Gallery, these early works by A Ramachandran are a powerful depiction of the angst that he observed of urban life during the 1960s-70s. While his drawings seem like the exploration of the power of the line, his canvases overwhelm with the rawness and intensity of colour and form. “The etchings, on the other hand, are an interesting exploration and interpretation of themes in Christianity, while also extending from the melancholic and angst ridden encounters with the perceived world,” she says. Seen here is an etching by the artist