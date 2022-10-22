Three events to add a sparkle to the week ahead

A festive menu

What's the festive season without a hearty dose of food? Now, JW Cafe, the all-day dining venue at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, has curated a special Diwali menu to add a special touch to your festivities. The dinner menu features some rich Indian dishes such as the phalhari kofta curry, kaju makhana pulao, martaban ke cholley, and more. For those, who wish to opt for an international selection, there are delicacies such as Hong Kong style olives and asparagus, roast chicken with saffron mash and Hung Shao pork with bamboo shoots. Desserts form such an integral part of any Diwali menu, and at JW Cafe, you will get to savour tawa mithai and mawa gujiya, among other sweet treats. At the JW Cafe, Mumbai, from 24-25 October, 7.30 pm onwards.

A work from Chameli Ramachandran's 'Enchanted Garden'

An artist’s tryst with nature

Chameli Ramachandran’s fascination with nature started as a student in Santiniketan. In her current show, ‘Enchanted Garden’, she responds to nature yet again as she paints leaves, flowers and trees as observed in her own garden. The exhibition offers a glimpse of the vegetal world that Ramachandran observed in the last three years. “In these latest studies, there are new elements of deeper empathy and identification with the vegetal world that she is painting. The graceful sway of the palm fronds, the elegant lilt in the movement of the kashphul plumes…express a unique vision of the artist in which she is not a mere observer, but is deeply immersed in the essence of their being,” mentions the curatorial note. On view at the Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40, Defence Colony, New Delhi, 10 am to 6 pm, closed on Sunday.

'Phool' by Anuradha Bhaumick

Searching for meaning

Method Bandra is presenting a new group show, 'A Small Part of the Big Picture' featuring five artists from across the country, working across mediums. The exhibition features artists such as Anuradha Bhaumick, Tushar Kanoi and Shivani Vyas. “As the name suggests, this show reflects upon the beauty and pain, the burden and joy, it means we are all a small part of the big picture,” mentions the curatorial note. On view till 16 November at Method Bandra, Mumbai, 8 am to 10 pm