This weekend, soak in art and culture with these 3 events

Emami Art is currently hosting an experimental film festival at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. On showcase are films that offer a different approach to the narrative, aesthetics and use of technology. This is part of the Emami Art Locus in Focus, a programme that aims to bridge the gap between central and peripheral practices in contemporary art. 15 films from the east and the northeast regions are being screened as part of the ‘Competitive’ category, besides other experimental productions in the curated sections. Some of the titles include ‘Beejankur’, ‘Across the Burning Track’, ‘Agochar Bharat’, and ‘Mizo Soundscapes’. On view at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Anandpur, Kolkata. The competitive category films are being screened 2.30 pm onwards while those in the curated section 5.30 pm onwards.

Natya Tarangini is back with the 26th edition of the Parampara series, which is a noted festival of dance and music. The performing arts centre, established by Raja, Radha and Kaushalya Reddy, has been staging this event all these years without a break, pivoting to a virtual medium during the pandemic. The three-day programme includes performances by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Raja Radha Reddy Troupe, Aruna Sairam, Rama Vaidyanathan, Aditi Mangaldas and Jayateerth Mevundi. This year, the performances will be presented in front of a live audience while also being streamed live on social media platforms. The Parampara series will be staged at the amphitheatre, Raja Radha Rangmanch, Natya Tarangini Institute of Performance Arts, New Delhi, between 12-14 November, 7 pm to 9 pm

Akara Art is presenting an exhibition, titled ‘In Solitude I Seek’, featuring works by artist Anirban Mishra. He reflects on the simplicity of his childhood days, devoid of the rat race and encroachment of towering skycrapers. “The simplicity of a neighbourly life has been lost to a fast paced, despairingly busy lifestyle. Loneliness has replaced solitude. The recent Pandemic amplified this sense of despair and loneliness. An already alienated city became more isolated and the people within more alone,” mentions the curatorial note. Mishra tried to find positivity in the silence, and solitude from the chaos of urbanisation. The works on display are themed around this. On view till 22 December at Akara Art, Colaba, Mumbai, 11 am to 6.30 pm (Tuesday-Saturday)

