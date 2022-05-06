This Mother's Day, get these special treats for your mom

Sweet delights

The Bombay Sweet Shop has come up with a limited-edition Mother’s Day collection in collaboration with KCROASTERS and Pahadi Local. On offer are special goody bags such as coffee choco hazelnut barks, Mom’s espresso fix bag, the Coffee Date with Mom hamper and World’s Best Mom Bag. To give just one example of what all these can contain, the Chai Time with Mom Hamper includes choco butterscotch barks, Indian cookies, chilli cheese bhujiya and a soothing Forest Dew green tea blend by Pahadi Local.

At the Bombay Sweet Shop, Byculla, Mumbai, and for online delivery, till 8 May; price, Rs. 425-1,600. Some retail items are available for pan-India delivery

An indulgent Sunday brunch

Treat your mom to a luxurious brunch at Seven Kitchens, the all-day dining eatery at The St Regis Mumbai. Chef Paul Kinny and his team have created an array of delicacies , such as hand-rolled pasta, smoked ham, nukkad ka kukkad and portobello mushroom lasagne.

At The St Regis, Mumbai, 8 May, 12.30-4pm; price, Rs. 3,300 (non-alcoholic) and Rs. 4,750 (alcoholic)

Design a special pizza for your mom

1441 Pizzeria invites kids for “Make Your Own Pizza”. This could serve as perfect family time as you chat with your mom while designing a special pizza for her. The eatery offers nearly 30 toppings, besides sauces and breads. At all outlets of 1441 Pizzeria, Bengaluru

Postcards from Japan

If you visit the Harajuku Tokyo Cafe anytime till 8 May, you will get postcards of love from Japan, with a message for your mom and a discount code to treat her to delicacies.

At Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Select CityWalk, Saket, Delhi, and Ambience Mall, Gurugram