The week ahead is packed with coffee, art and design

New in town

Deja Brew, a hybrid brew lounge which offers craft beer and brewed coffee, has opened recently in Delhi. The lounge, which sources beer from the Delhi microbrewery Ministry of Beer, also offers single malts, select wines and cigars. If this evokes images of a cosy ambience with a tan-and-brown aesthetic, you are not completely off the mark. Deja Brew’s interiors are done in wood and brick. There is a private cigar lounge as well as a dining area. Should you book the latter, you even get to choose the music. The food includes dishes like truffle potato pave and paratha chicken.

M-20, Block M, Greater Kailash-II, Delhi; meal for two for ₹2,000-plus (without alcohol), noon-1am. For details, call 8860000200.

A show looks at how Dr B.R. Ambedkar has been remembered on postal stamps

Ambedkar in stamps

On Sunday, Vikas Kumar, author and associate professor at Azim Premji University, will deliver a short lecture on a philately exhibition he has curated. The display, at the Bangalore International Centre, showcases the manner in which B.R. Ambedkar, leader of the Constitution’s drafting committee, has been remembered on postal stamps. Closing remarks will be delivered by author and historian Ramachandra Guha.

Also read: A student's heartfelt tribute to his teacher, Somnath Hore

‘Baba Saheb: An Extraordinary Philatelic Journey (1966-2022)’, Bangalore International Centre, 4th Main Road, Domlur II Stage, Bengaluru, till 3 July, 10am-8pm. For details, call 9886599675 or email bic@bangaloreinternationalcentre.org

Jayeeta Chatterjee, ‘In Search of Hope’, woodcut print on rice paper, Courtesy: Akara Art

Imagination meets reality

Akara Art is currently hosting a group exhibition, 'Ask the Clouds to Remember', featuring works by Anirban Mishra, Jayeeta Chatterjee, Puja Mondal and Samindranth Majumdar. Curated by Shreemoyee Moitra, the show looks at fantastical spaces and cityscapes. Especially interestingare Jayeeta Chatterjee's woodcut prints that delve into middle-class homes. "Through her works, she alsoaddresses the complexities of the overlooked labour of middle-class women and sheds light on the intricacies and the beauty of the prosaic lifestyle of these women," mentions the curatorial note.

On view at Akara Art, Colaba, Mumbai, till 21 July,11 am to 6.30 pm (Tuesday - Saturday)

Also read: God's Favorite Idiot, Money Heist: Korea and other titles to watch

From ‘Dismantling Building: A Kit of Parts’

Telling stories through design

At Chemould Prescott Road, art and design unite with a show of Mumbai-based architect, designer and maker Samira Rathod. The different forms on display weave together a unique narrative, referencing to past projects and former sites. The clean shapes that show up, for example, once belonged to a complex site plan which she playfully sliced and manipulated to give a new life as a work of art. “The second is her unique use and combination of materials, each piece is produced out of salvaged steal and wood with tones of teak, rosewood, AIN, jackfruit and Kendal, creating variation across the collection,” mentions the curatorial note.

Dismantling Building: A Kit of Parts is on view at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, till 2 August