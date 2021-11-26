Thanksgiving feasts, a crafts bazaar and more for the weekend

LIVED HISTORIES: Baaraan Ijlal is presenting her latest work at Bikaner House at her show Hostile Witness. Presented by Shrine Empire and curated by Salima Hashmi, the show is informed by a list of fragile architectural structures that are not officially listed as monuments but are imbued with lived histories. At Bikaner House, Delhi, till 5 December

American-style roast turkey at Bastian.

A THANKSGIVING FEAST: Bastian has a special menu to commemorate this season of gratitude and togetherness. Inspired by a traditional American Thanksgiving, the selection features a traditional roast turkey with gravy and accompaniments such as pork crackling, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and cranberry jam. You can end the meal on a sweet note with desserts such as mini apple and pumpkin pies. At Bastian, Bandra and Worli, Mumbai, till 28 November, noon-4pm and 7pm-midnight

Caramelised pecan pie by Ether.

DECADENT TREATS: Ether, the chocolate atelier, has collaborated with Mag Street Cafe and Nandan Coffee to create a limited-edition Thanksgiving menu. This unique all-pumpkin menu includes treats like a cruffin filled with pumpkin ganache and feuille, a pecan croissant, and a warming pumpkin spice latte. The menu is a play of spices, caramel and coffee with the lush flavours of pumpkin, creating a decadent meal. At Mag Street Cafe, Mumbai, till 1 December, 8-12am. Order online on Thrivenow.in

Varunika Saraf’s first solo show is on at Chemould Prescott Road.

A LANGUAGE OF SCARS: Chemould Prescott Road is hosting Varunika Saraf’s first solo show at the gallery as well as the online viewing room (OVR). Titled Caput Mortuum, this body of work speaks about a present besieged by acts of violence. At Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, and on the OVR, till 31 December

HANDCRAFTED TO PERFECTION: From appliqué and Kutchi weaves to beadwork and pichwai, the 11th edition of The Handmade Collective brings a range of products crafted by over 100 artisans from 25 states. The products blend the traditional with the contemporary. At the Bangalore International Centre, till 28 November, 10.30am-8.30pm

