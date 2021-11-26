advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > How To Lounge> Art & Culture > Thanksgiving feasts, a crafts bazaar and more for the weekend
Weekend Planner

Thanksgiving feasts, a crafts bazaar and more for the weekend

Our picks for this weekend, from all-pumpkin feast menus to new shows about agency and lived histories

Detail from ‘Hostile Witness: Arcadia/ Nagpada/ Mumbai/ Bombay’.
Detail from ‘Hostile Witness: Arcadia/ Nagpada/ Mumbai/ Bombay’. (Courtesy Shrine Empire/The Artist)

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 26.11.2021  |  09:59 AM IST

LIVED HISTORIES: Baaraan Ijlal is presenting her latest work at Bikaner House at her show Hostile Witness. Presented by Shrine Empire and curated by Salima Hashmi, the show is informed by a list of fragile architectural structures that are not officially listed as monuments but are imbued with lived histories. At Bikaner House, Delhi, till 5 December

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: Laila Aur Satt Geet: A lyrical and political fable 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

 

American-style roast turkey at Bastian.
American-style roast turkey at Bastian.

A THANKSGIVING FEAST: Bastian has a special menu to commemorate this season of gratitude and togetherness. Inspired by a traditional American Thanksgiving, the selection features a traditional roast turkey with gravy and accompaniments such as pork crackling, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and cranberry jam. You can end the meal on a sweet note with desserts such as mini apple and pumpkin pies. At Bastian, Bandra and Worli, Mumbai, till 28 November, noon-4pm and 7pm-midnight

 

Caramelised pecan pie by Ether.
Caramelised pecan pie by Ether.

DECADENT TREATS: Ether, the chocolate atelier, has collaborated with Mag Street Cafe and Nandan Coffee to create a limited-edition Thanksgiving menu. This unique all-pumpkin menu includes treats like a cruffin filled with pumpkin ganache and feuille, a pecan croissant, and a warming pumpkin spice latte. The menu is a play of spices, caramel and coffee with the lush flavours of pumpkin, creating a decadent meal. At Mag Street Cafe, Mumbai, till 1 December, 8-12am. Order online on Thrivenow.in

advertisement

advertisement

 

Varunika Saraf’s first solo show is on at Chemould Prescott Road.
Varunika Saraf’s first solo show is on at Chemould Prescott Road.

A LANGUAGE OF SCARS: Chemould Prescott Road is hosting Varunika Saraf’s first solo show at the gallery as well as the online viewing room (OVR). Titled Caput Mortuum, this body of work speaks about a present besieged by acts of violence. At Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, and on the OVR, till 31 December

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

HANDCRAFTED TO PERFECTION: From appliqué and Kutchi weaves to beadwork and pichwai, the 11th edition of The Handmade Collective brings a range of products crafted by over 100 artisans from 25 states. The products blend the traditional with the contemporary. At the Bangalore International Centre, till 28 November, 10.30am-8.30pm

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: ‘Dune’ and ‘Foundation’ have a patriarchy problem 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. This kitchen appliance makes cooking easy for the elderly 
  2. How physical activity helps you age better 
  3. How a strong core can help you lead your best life
  4. B-Girl Jo breaking the Olympic mould
  5. How I stayed friends with my ex for over a decade

advertisement

Next Story