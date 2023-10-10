A special Durga Puja-themed tram to run on the Tollygunge route The tram doesn't just celebrate Durga Puja's UNESCO Heritage tag but also 150 years of the Kolkata tramways /how-to-lounge/art-culture/special-tram-durga-puja-unesco-heritage-kolkata-111696912164359.html 111696912164359 story

A Durga Puja special tram will grace the city with its beautiful interiors and exteriors. The tram will run on the Tollygunge-Ballygunge route. The tram has been designed to commemorate the UNESCO Heritage Tag to Durga Puja and to celebrate the 150 years of Kolkata tramways.

According to an official of the West Bengal Transport Corporation, the tram is part of an effort to celebrate the puja uniquely, where West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has collaborated with Asian Paints and XXL Collective. The tram will run from the Durga Puja till the new year.

Kolkata's iconic trams, dating back to 1873, are a symbol of the city's history and charm. A puja Special Tram will run from Tollygunge to Ballygunge, coinciding with Kolkata's most important month of celebration. The tram on the Tollygunge route covers all the famous areas known to have significant puja pandals.

The hand-painted artworks on the exteriors of the first bogie honour the 'Kumartuli', the traditional potters' quarters in North Kolkata where Durga idols are sculpted. It also encapsulates the 'Sindoor Khela' and 'Dhunuchi' dances.

Inside the bogie, the makeover includes puja decor with cane installations, Alpona art, and a museum-style visual narrative. Interactive elements and QR codes engage visitors with "People of Puja" stories, allowing consumers to explore the stories of the people behind the Durga Puja festivities as they enjoy the tram ride.

Stepping into the second bogie transports passengers to a heritage location, mirroring the luxurious appeal of Kolkata. The exteriors are inspired by West Bengal's culture and landmarks, featuring augmented reality elements. The artwork on this bogie reflects the dramatic elements of famous puja symbols. As styles, trends, and attitudes evolve over the decades, one thing has remained constant in West Bengal—the spirit of celebration.

