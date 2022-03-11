Special sweets for Holi, plays and storytelling sessions

RAISE A TOAST TO HOLI: Monkey Bar has come up with a special drink to celebrate the festival of colours on 18 March. Bringing together the wonders of piña colada and thandai, the indulgent Holi Colada embodies the festival’s mischievous spirit. It combines thickened milk, infused with badam shirin, with white rum, almond slivers and a touch of saffron. You could order it as one cocktail or four shots. Available at Monkey Bar outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata from 17 March

Khoya is offering ‘gujia’ hampers.

GOURMET GUJIAS: Holi festivities would be incomplete without gujias. The bespoke mithai brand Khoya has taken this traditional festive sweet to the next level with its gourmet selection. The curated hampers, available in the National Capital Region, feature the classic with the contemporary, with chandrakalas sharing space with walnut and coconut gujias. Pre-book hampers on khoyamithai.com

Theatre Nisha will host a premiere of its production, ‘Margazhi’, this weekend.

MARGAZHI ON STAGE: Theatre Nisha, a Chennai-based group which has performed over 150 plays in English, Tamil, Hindi and Sanskrit since its inception in 2000, will be launching a book of four plays by its artistic director, V. Balakrishnan, on 12 March. The group will also host the premiere of its production, Margazhi, on the occasion. Both events at Alliance Française of Madras on 12 March. Margazhi will be staged at 4pm and 7pm; passes and tickets are available on Paytm Insider

A BAG OF STORIES: Vikram Sridhar is all set to regale children, aged five and above, with stories drawn from folk tales, myths, history and oral narratives. The Bengaluru-based storyteller invites children to get on to the “Story Carpet” on Sunday morning and travel the world through a clutch of vibrant narratives. At the Bengaluru Creative Circus, a community space, on 13 March, 11am-noon; tickets available on linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus

Dance historian Gayathri Iyer and author Meera Iyer will be in conversation about an unusual ‘devadasi’, Venkatasundara Sani.

A DEVADASI WHO WROTE A BOOK: Ranga Shankara will be hosting a conversation between author Meera Iyer and dance historian Gayathri Iyer about a very unique personality—a devadasi, Venkatasundara Sani, who once performed in the Someshwara temple in Bengaluru, and in 1908, went on to publish a book. Ranga Shankara, Bengaluru, 13 March, 5.30pm

