Soak in some art and culture with these 4 must-attend events

A Goan fiesta

It has been five years since O Pedro opened in Mumbai, turning the tables on what it means to serve regional Goan food in a contemporary format. Think poee waffles, chorizo Benedict, pork sausage puff and more. To celebrate a milestone anniversary, they have a month-long celebration, the theme being The Great Goan Getaway. There’s a new menu featuring dishes reimagined with ingredients from Goa, such as the Burrata Salad served over a kokum-beetroot purée, roasted pumpkin, melon seeds, and more. There are weekend brunches with vindaloo Benedict, chorizo chilli fry baked eggs and Alle Belle pancakes. 25 November will see a bar takeover, followed by a rum-tasting workshop on 26 November.

AGSY to perform at Simba Uproar

A hip hop festival

It’s going to be a musical weekend in the Capital, with artists like Gully Gang, King, Azadi Records and King performing as part of Simba Uproar 2022. Spread across two days, the festival, conceived as a platform for hip hop artists and street culture in India, will combine a showcase of food, beverages and music. “With artists hailing from the underground and the mainstream, this genre has evolved to be the most sought after. We want to highlight the extent of the ‘bond’ Indians have with them today,” says Ishwaraj Bhatia, co-founder and chief operating officer, Simba Beer. Simba Uproar, at The Hub, DLF Promenade, Delhi, 19-20 November. Tickets available on insider.in

The Capital City Minstrels. Photo: Siddharth Khandelwal

A musical expression of hope

After a three-year-long pause, caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the Capital City Minstrels are back to performing live. Their upcoming concert, ‘Inspired by Hope’, is a celebration of the strength and beauty of human emotions. The music spans genres—from rock ballads and Latin motets to gospel and carols. The concert is being conducted by Sharmila B Livingston, a Delhi-based musician, singer and conductor. ‘Inspired by Hope’ will be held on 19 November at the Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, 7.30 pm onwards.

Jahan-e-Khusrau

A mystical weekend

The annual festival of Jahan-e-Khusrau, which celebrates Sufi music and arts, is all set to commence in Jaipur this year. For nearly two decades filmmaker-painter, Muzaffar Ali, has brought together artists from around the globe for a mystical set of evenings. This year too, the line-up features artists like Javed Ali and Nooran Sisters. The audience will also get to attend ‘Moomal: Rooh-e-Registaan’, a ballet composed and directed by Muzaffar Ali. Jahan-e-Khusrau will be held at the Albert Hall, Jaipur, between 19-20 November, 6.30 pm to 9 pm

