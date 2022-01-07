Shop for crafts, revisit iconic images and try healthy sweets

A CRAFTS BAZAAR: Dastkari Haat Samiti is holding a special crafts bazaar and exhibition, Krishi Aur Kala, with organic products and craft, including textiles, jewellery, accessories and home decor. Masks are mandatory and only 50% occupancy is allowed for the exhibition, on till 15 January. Dilli Haat, near INA Market, Delhi; 11am-8pm

A STORY IN SONG: Vikram Sridhar, a performance storyteller and theatre artist, will be conducting an online storytelling workshop, titled Singing A Story, on 9 January in collaboration with Bengaluru-based art curation platform Artkhoj. The workshop, which will explore the art of folk singing and teach participants how to add a musical tone to a story, is priced at ₹500. Book at https://allevents.in/online/online-storytelling-workshops-by-vikram-sridhar/80003452544638; call 8971492903 for queries

‘Killing Fields In Cambodia’, 1979. (Jay Ullal)

A PHOTOJOURNALIST’S RETROSPECTIVE: Museo Camera will hold a retrospective of Jay Ullal’s iconic work from 8 January-3 February. This is the first retrospective of the veteran photojournalist who has brought into focus some of the world’s worst tragedies, including the 1970s’ Damour Massacre in Lebanon and Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia. Sanitation and social distancing norms will be enforced. For information and queries, email contact@museocamera.org

The Chennai store of the Crafts Council of India is holding a special show of Bailou creations.

FLAUNT A BAILOU SARI: Kamala, the craft store of the Crafts Council of India, is holding a special pop-up show of saris, blouses, shawls and paintings from Bailou, the Kolkata-based brand run by Rumi and Bappaditya Biswas that seeks to reimagine the state’s traditional cotton weaves. The exhibition will be held at the Kamala store’s Chennai outlet on Pantheon Road. Timings, 11am-7pm; call 044-28191457 for details

Check out the Cheat Sweets collection.

A SWEET CHEAT: The Bombay Sweet Shop has launched a new Cheat Sweets collection, nine flavours of healthy sweets made entirely with vegetarian ingredients and natural sugars like dates, jaggery and coconut sugar. They are priced at ₹525 for a box of nine and ₹625 for a gift box of nine. Order at https://bombaysweetshop.com or via Zomato and Swiggy, 10am-8pm; call 9136192636 for details

