Ramlilas, a film festival and other things to enjoy this weekend

A BROADWAY-STYLE RAMAYAN

The Aryan Heritage Foundation, organisers of the Broadway-style Ramlila—Sampurn Ramayana—are screening the stage rendition of the Ramayan at multiplexes in Delhi’s Rohini and Prashant Vihar areas.

Can be viewed at Cinepolis, Rohini, and PVR, Prashant Vihar, till 14 October, 7.15pm onwards

THIS CULTURAL FIXTURE IS BACK

Shobha Deepak Singh’s annual dance drama, Shri Ram, has been a fixture in Delhi’s cultural calendar since 1957. The physical show, spanning two-and-a-half hours, is back, and is being held on the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s lawns.

The dance drama is on till 20 October, 6.30-9.15pm

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival’s second edition will see 41 films from 31 countries screened.

A GREEN FILM FESTIVAL

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival’s second edition, with a new “youth” category, will be held virtually. In all, 41 films from 31 countries, selected by a jury that includes Michael Snyder and Anand Patwardhan, will be screened. Among them are Sagarputra: Offspring Of The Sea, which explores why the Koli community, from the Maharashtrian village of Trombay, is moving away from fishing. In A Viral Spiral, artist Steve Cutts visualises the factors that lead to pandemics.

9-17 October. Pre-order your passes on www.alteff.in

SPLASH OF COLOUR

Apparao Galleries is hosting an online show by Burmese-origin artist John Tun Sien. His oils on canvas pulsate with colours, while the works on paper are studies and preparatory sketches for paintings.

‘Constructive Chaos’ can be viewed through October. For details, mail gallery@apparaoart.com

Hopshaus Brewery is offering an array of brews and delicacies to get into the spirit of Bavaria.

THE BAVARIAN SPIRIT

For Oktoberfest, Hopshaus Brewery is offering an array of brews and delicacies to get into the spirit of Bavaria. Guests can choose from pork currywurst or sea salt pretzels served with herb creamed butter. The menu also includes a pizza-dog, a cross between a pizza and a hot dog, stuffed with house-made pomodoro, mozzarella, bocconcini and caramelised onions.

The festival is on till 31 October at Hopshaus Brewery, Bengaluru, 11.30am-10pm

