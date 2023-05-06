3 events that offer food for thought From a film about Rabindranath Tagore to the India showcase of the ‘Sound of Music’, the week ahead has lots in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/planner-3-events-that-offer-food-for-thought-111683353048574.html 111683353048574 story

The von Trapps come to India

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has brought the Tony Award-winning musical,The Sound of Music,to India for the first time. Those familiar with the book and the Academy award-winning film would know of the story of the von Trapp family set in Austria in the year 1938. Since the musical debuted on Broadway in 1959, it has toured over 100 countries and won multiple awards. The musical is being staged at the Grand Theatre, which is a 2000-seater and perfect for transporting the audience to the scenic landscape of Austria. The venue is wheelchair accessible and offers assistive listening devices as well.The Sound of Music is being shown at the NMACC, Mumbai, 7.30 pm onwards till June 4. Tickets can be booked on nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com

Antep kebap

Turkish flavours

Öz by Kebapçi is the latest addition to the bevy of eateries in Bengaluru’s UB City. Spanning over 6,000 sq ft, the restaurant offers a menu inspired by Turkiye and its neighbouring regions. The name derives from the Turkish word, Ozlu, which means ‘quintessential’. Some of the dishes on offer includeantep kebap made with meat that has been hand minced on a wooden table with spices and then barbecued, andmanti, or spinach, corn and meat folded into a pasta dough, which is then bathed in butter and cooked in yogurt. Some of the other highlights include thekavurma pilaf, lokum mutton (there is a paneer version as well), and thealte ezmeli, which features the barbequedizmir kebap in a signature tomato sauce. The interiors match the culinary spirit of the space with handwoven carpets, ornate decor and old-world lamps forming a part of the decor.Öz by Kebapçi is now open in UB City, Bengaluru, from 12:30 pm to 12:30 am

Victor Banerjee as Rabindranath Tagore in a still from 'Thinking of Him'

A fresh take on Tagore

The India International Centre will be showcasing the Indo-Argentinean film 'Thinking of Him' on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary. The film has been directed by Argentinean filmmaker Pablo Cesar and produced by Suraj Kumar. It follows Tagore's visit to Argentina and looks at his friendship with the Argentinean writer Victoria Ocampo. After the screening, Kumar will be in conversation with journalist Murtaza Ali Khan to discuss the making of the film as well as the ensuing relevance of Tagore. Thinking of Him’ will be screened at the India International Centre, New Delhi, on 8 May, 2023 at 6.30 pm.

